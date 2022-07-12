This is the smartwatch you should buy on Prime Day

On the market for a new smartwatch on Prime Day? Well, you're in luck because Samsung's latest and greatest Wear OS smartwatch is on sale, and from what we can tell, this is its lowest price on Amazon. That's right, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic just got a sweet Prime Day deal (opens in new tab), discounting the watch down to just $274.99.

What makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic so great is that it features all the best parts of its non-Classic counterpart but with a literal twist. It features a rotating bezel that can be used to navigate the watch without needing to touch the display. This can allow for more precise navigation when scrolling through lists or menus.

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It has great battery life, top-notch software support, and many health and fitness features. The watch can even measure your body composition thanks to its new BIA sensor, making it ideal for those of you trying to reach specific fitness goals.

A classic vibe on a non-classic watch

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was among the first Wear OS 3 smartwatches to hit the market, with One UI Watch on top to make the watch function even better with Galaxy smartphones. And this week, Samsung brought even more features as part of the Wear OS 3.5 update.

If you already own a Galaxy smartphone and are looking for a smartwatch to pair it with, this is the way to go. This is the Bluetooth model, meaning it'll be somewhat tethered to your phone (although there is built-in GPS). Otherwise, you can spring an extra $15 for the LTE variant, allowing you to take calls, answer messages, and stream music without your smartphone around.

