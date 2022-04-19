New image of the Google Pixel Watch shows what could be its final design

What you need to know

A new leak reveals what could be the final look of Google's upcoming Pixel Watch.

Codenamed Rohan, the rumored smartwatch appears to have a more curved screen than previously thought.

The latest leak indicates the wearable device is just around the corner.

The Google Store website has just been redesigned for visitors in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, with a top menu that emphasizes Google's phones and watches over its smart home and other products. The change reflects Google's new emphasis on wearables, and a new leak gives us our first look at what appears to be the final design of the Google Pixel Watch.

Courtesy of 91mobiles, the latest leak shows a smartwatch with a screen curvature that seems to extend all the way to its back. This is evidenced by the digital crown's stem sticking out from the curved portion of the screen rather than from the case.

Compared to previous leaks, the crown's seamless integration with the screen is more visible in this one. The rest of the image backs up earlier Pixel Watch renders that have popped up in recent months.

Google Pixel Watch's possible final design (Image credit: 91mobiles)

A previous leak also indicated that the Pixel Watch would most likely make its debut at Google I/O in May. Given that the event is almost upon us, it's possible we're looking at the final design of the wearable.

As you may have already known by now, Google's answer to the best Android smartwatches is codenamed "Rohan." It runs Wear OS 3.1, as previously rumored. If this is correct, the Pixel Watch will be a slight downgrade from the Galaxy Watch 4, which currently runs Wear OS 3.2.

The leak also highlights the smartwatch's deep integration with Fitbit, which was acquired by Google in 2018. We'll probably hear more when Google I/O kicks off next month.