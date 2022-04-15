Rumored Pixel Watch teased in new leak as Google I/O 2022 nears

What you need to know

Google is expetced to launch the long-awaited Pixel Watch this year.

A new image shows an interactive tutorial of "Pixel Rohan" running Wear OS 3.

The leak suggests the Pixel Watch could be released quite soon.

Google I/O is only a month away, which means we're bound to hear more about Wear OS 3 arriving on more smartwatches. A new image suggests that the long-rumored Pixel Watch may soon be among them.

The image was posted on Friday by leaker Evan Blass, who states that it "won't be long now." The screenshot shows an "interactive tutorial" of the Pixel Rohan. The device is shown to run Wear OS 3.1.

Rohan has long been known as the internal codename for the Pixel Watch. Of course, we expect the device to run Wear OS 3, although the screenshot shows Wear OS 3.1. Interestingly, this is slightly behind version 3.2, which is currently available on the Galaxy Watch 4.

It's unclear exactly what the circumstances behind this are. Still, the screenshot alone makes the possibility of a Pixel Watch seem even more likely, something that will likely be a big relief to Wear OS fans that have been following years of rumors.

The latest rumors point to Google teasing the Pixel Watch at its upcoming conference on May 11, with a launch occurring later alongside the Pixel 7 series.

We're also likely to hear more about improvements to Wear OS 3, which has only been available on the Galaxy Watch 4 with One UI Watch on top. It's been roughly a year since Google announced the update, but the company has been largely mum on the "stock" experience since then. However, the company previously stated that select Wear OS 2.x devices would be updated sometime around mid-2022, which is fast approaching.

So far, the emulator has provided a glimpse into what we can expect for "stock" Wear OS 3. But from the looks of it, the update, and the Pixel Watch, will likely breathe new life into the best Wear OS watches and hopefully the platform as a whole.