The holiday season has arrived with some pretty remarkable discounts on tech, but we just uncovered an Amazon Fitbit sale that takes the proverbial cake. Head over to the big A today and you'll find that pretty much all of our favorite Fitbits are seeing some seriously significant discounts, most of which range from around 20% to 33% off. There's an entire Amazon sale page (opens in new tab) dedicated to the promotion, but we're also dropping some of our favorite offers below for your perusal.

Sure, Fitbit deals aren't entirely unheard of, but this promotion is noteworthy for its size and the fact that many of these fitness trackers have never been cheaper. So whether you're giving the wearable as a gift or getting ready for that New Year's resolution to exercise more, this Amazon Fitbit sale has you covered.

Up to 33% off the world's best fitness trackers

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We've called the Fitbit Sense 2 the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and now you can get your very own for a straight $100 off at Amazon. The Sense 2 has everything you could ever want in a Fitbit, such as intelligent activity, temperature, and sleep tracking capabilities, ECG/EDA sensors, and built-in GPS.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: $229.95 $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Boasting a sleek, lightweight design with a vibrant AMOLED display, the Versa 4 is an excellent choice if you want a fitness tracker with the specs of a smartwatch. The Versa 4 features over 6 days of battery life, 24/7 heart-rate and activity tracking, and over 40 exercise modes, and now you can get one for 30% off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you just need a fitness tracker without all of the bells and whistles of a smartwatch, you can't do much better than the Fitbit Charge 5. Currently just $99.95 at Amazon, the Charge 5 boasts a sleek, comfy design, built-in GPS and NFC, and all of the fitness tracking abilities that the brand is famous for, such as EDA/ECG sensors, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and automatic workout detection.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3: $99.95 $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for something even simpler (or shopping on a budget), the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent choice. This fitness tracker is sleek, lightweight, and swimproof, with a heart-rate sensor, activity and sleep monitoring capabilities, and a battery that'll last up to 10 days on a single charge. Pair that with a 20% discount at Amazon and you're looking at an unmissable opportunity.