The Pixel Watch's battery life could last a bit longer than the Galaxy Watch 4

What you need to know

According to a new leak, the Pixel Watch will have a 300mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm model).

The smartwatch will also supposedly support cellular connectivity instead of just relying on your phone for connectivity.

Google is expected to show off the wearable device at its I/O event in May.

While we now have a good idea of what the Google Pixel Watch will look like thanks to a bunch of leaked photos taken at a restaurant, not much has been said about the internal parts of the smartwatch, until now. A new leak sheds light on its battery capacity and connectivity features.

According to 9to5Google, the upcoming smartwatch will pack a 300mAh battery. This makes sense given that the device's thick body, presumably 14mm thick, allows for more room to accommodate a bigger battery.

It's not clear, though, whether this battery capacity will be shared by all the rumored variants of the Pixel Watch. But it's a safe bet that this particular battery capacity will be available on the 40mm model that was spotted at a restaurant in the U.S. a few days ago.

If this is true, the Pixel Watch will edge out some of the best Android smartwatches of its size. The 40mm version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 packs a 247mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 40 hours. However, according to our review, it can generally stay on for around 24 hours, though your mileage may vary depending on usage.

It should be noted that a device's endurance is hard to determine based solely on battery capacity. However, based on this leak and the likelihood of the smartwatch running Wear OS 3, it's safe to assume that the Pixel Watch will have a longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4.

A source also told 9to5 that the smartwatch will support cellular connectivity, which means it will not rely on a smartphone for connectivity. There's no word on whether this will be consistent across its various models, though.

The Pixel Watch was recently rumored to cost between $300 and $400, which is the same price range as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This implies that Google is serious about going after Samsung in the wearables market.

We'll probably know more about the first Made by Google smartwatch when the Mountain View giant kicks off its I/O 2022 event on May 11.