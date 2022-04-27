Pixel Watch leak may have revealed its price, but it could see a limited release

What you need to know

A new leak claims to reveal the Google Pixel Watch's price and availability details.

Google's first smartwatch could see a limited release, though.

It's also one step closer to launch now that it's been approved by Bluetooth SIG.

There's no doubt that the Google Pixel Watch is almost upon us in light of a recent trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. A new leak, however, suggests that Google's first smartwatch may have limited availability.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared a few details about the Pixel Watch that have not surfaced before. According to the leak, the wearable device will cost between $300 and $400, which is notably the same price range as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Unfortunately, the leak also claims that the smartwatch will be limited in quantity. This appears to imply that it will only be available in a few markets.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment and will update this article once we hear back.

Brar offered some sort of disclaimer for these pieces of information, noting that the source is "relatively new," so you'd be wise to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

While the leak gives us disappointing information about the smartwatch's availability, it does contain a few other interesting tidbits. The leaker has highlighted Google and Samsung's collaboration on the Pixel Watch. As a result, the wearable could be powered by an Exynos chipset instead of a Snapdragon 4100 series processor.

The Pixel Watch could also be equipped with the same sensors as the Galaxy Watch 4, including an ECG sensor.

Like Samsung's best Android smartwatch, the first Google-branded smartwatch will supposedly ship in two sizes. It could also include four band colorways, some of which we've already seen in all their glory a few days ago thanks to a Googler who presumably left a Pixel Watch prototype at a restaurant in the U.S.

Nothing is set in stone yet, as Google remains mum on the long-rumored device.

That said, it's most probably nearing a formal announcement after the Pixel Watch made a pit stop at Bluetooth SIG's website, per 9to5Google. This means that the wearable has now received Bluetooth certification, bringing it one step closer to launch.