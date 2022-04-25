Google's first smartwatch will definitely be called the 'Pixel Watch,' trademark shows

What you need to know

Google has filed a trademark application for the Pixel Watch name.

The filing suggests that the company's first smartwatch is nearing launch.

Previous rumors claimed that Google would unveil the Pixel Watch at its I/O event in May.

A new trademark application from Google clears up any remaining ambiguity about the name of its first smartwatch. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming wearable device will be called the "Pixel Watch."

This is according to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (via 9to5Google), and it's the same moniker that has surfaced in numerous leaks and rumors in the past.

As expected, there's not much to glimpse from the filing in the way of features and specs. But it does offer a definitive name for the wearable device, which is internally codenamed "Rohan."

Google's filing states that the smartwatch's "trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands."

Despite the limited details, we know from recent leaks that the Pixel Watch could have a near-bezel-free circular face. Android Central's recent exclusive story on the device also revealed that it's likely to include a rotating digital crown reminiscent of 1950s bottle caps.

The back of the watch also appears to house a few sensors, including a heart-rate monitor and an oxygen saturation sensor, similar to what you'll find in many of the best Android smartwatches, like the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. It's expected to ship with Wear OS 3 preinstalled.

Google's trademark application signals the imminent debut of the Pixel Watch, backed up by recent leaks, such as an image of what could be its final design. The company also recently tweaked its Google Store's design, with phones and watches now listed first and foremost at the top.

There's a good chance that the Pixel Watch will make its debut at Google I/O in May, where the search giant could tease the device's deep integration with Fitbit.