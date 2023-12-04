The Google Pixel Watch 2 just got its first major discount, and it's a BIGGIE

Black Friday may be over, but who needs those sales when retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are dropping major smartwatch deals during the first week of December? Head to the retailer's site today and you'll save a whopping 14% on the Google Pixel Watch 2, no strings attached. That's the biggest discount that the new wearable has EVER received, and it's a deal that puts all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings to shame.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon Pick up a Google Pixel Watch 2 today and you'll get a straight 14% off your purchase, a discount that sends the price crashing down to $299.99. That's the cheapest that the watch has ever been, clobbering all of the best offers from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Price tracker: Best Buy - $299.99 | Google Store - $299.99

As we note in our Google Pixel Watch 2 review, the newest wearable from the minds of Google takes everything that made the original Pixel Watch great and adds in snappier software, greater battery life, and a slightly-larger, more sophisticated design. You'll also get access to Fitbit's suite of health and fitness tracking technology, not to mention six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

The Pixel Watch 2 is an intelligent refinement of everything that made its predecessor such a success, and it's arguably the best Android smartwatch to come out this year. Its biggest challenger to that title would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, but with this historic discount in tow, the Pixel Watch 2 comes out on top. We're not sure why this discount didn't appear during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but hey, better late than never.

Now that you've gotten your hands on a sweet new smartwatch, don't forget to customize your look with one of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 bands.