The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just crashed to its lowest price EVER, weeks before October Prime Day

Amazon is set to hold its next Prime Day event on October 8th and 9th, but the retailer has already launched some killer smartwatch deals ahead of the sale. At this time, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has crashed 30% to its lowest price ever at Amazon, marking a savings of $120. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is our favorite last-gen watch option, and users especially love it for the return of the Classic's physical rotating bezel.

This particular deal is for the black Hybrid Leather T-band version of the smartwatch, and for the Bluetooth-equipped configuration. While this deal is pretty impressive for those who are willing to go with that color and spec, a few other options are also on sale if you need something different.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm (Bluetooth): $399.99 $279.99 at Amazon Amazon has cut 30% off the price of our favorite last-generation smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The deal comes ahead of the retailer's two-day Big Deal Days event, and it brings this great device to its lowest price yet. Will the price drop even further when October Prime Day officially arrives? Only time will tell, but I wouldn't chance it. This Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in black with a hybrid leather band, and this deal is for the Bluetooth-only version of the watch. If that's not a problem for you, then $120 off might be worth considering.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for something affordable and don't mind going with a last-generation option; you like the Classic's physical rotating bezel; you want a watch with multiple promised upgrades.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to a Watch 7, Watch 6 Classic with Bluetooth and LTE, or would prefer other colors and band types; you're looking for a current-gen watch option or something with dual-band GPS; you want a lightweight smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the regular Watch 6 were our former picks for the best Android watch, and they remain our favorite option as far as earlier builds go. For one, we loved the reintroduction of the physical rotating bezel on the Classics, and you can get them at a wide range of price points depending on what specific features you're looking for.

The only real downsides of this deal are that, at this price, you're looking at the Bluetooth-only option, and this specific deal is only for the Hybrid Leather T band option in all black. If you'd rather go with other options, you can still flip around Amazon's other colors and configurations of the Watch 6 Classic to see what other discounts are available.