The Fitbit Versa 4 is 25% OFF right now — but not for long

Getting a good Android smartwatch deal doesn't take much, you just have to know where — and when — to look. Currently, the simple and affordable Fitbit Versa 4 is $50 off, with multiple retailers knocking 25% off the watch's normal price tag.

The Versa 4 isn't anything too special, but it does have most of the basic health and fitness options many look for in a smartwatch. It also offers an impressive battery life, easy compatibility with both iOS and Android, and a really pretty overall design. Depending on your price point, you may not mind a few of the Versa 4's downsides, like how it doesn't include Google Assistant capabilities, third-party app support, or basic music streaming.

Either way, $50 off makes this smartwatch pretty appealing, even with its shortcomings.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199.95 149.95 at Best Buy At 25% off the normal purchase price, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a pretty solid deal, especially if you need a basic, bare-bones smartwatch. From its long battery life and sleek aesthetic to easy compatibility with iOS and Android, the Versa 4 isn't anything too complicated, and that isn't a bad thing. The Versa 4 starts at a fairly reasonable price point, but the extra $50 discount makes it a little easier to overlook some of the watch's downsides. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.95 | Fitbit - $149.95

✅Recommended if: you're just looking for a simple, no-frills fitness smartwatch at a good price; battery life is a big selling point for you; you're looking for a watch that can resist some water submersion.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't mind paying a little more for a premium smartwatch.

We called the Versa 4 one of the best Fitbits that money can buy, and despite a few minor issues and some somewhat dated hardware, it remains a good option for most people, especially when you pair it with a deal like this.

With its reasonably sized 1.58-inch AMOLED display and super minimal design, this is a pretty good-looking fitness watch overall. The upsides of the Versa 4 also include its over-six-day battery life, quick charging, and a range of basic sensors like GPS, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and more. It's also highly compatible with iOS and Android, as well as Alexa, though it doesn't work with Google Assistant.

Those willing to spend a little extra might consider the Fitbit Sense 2, the Google Pixel Watch, or the Galaxy Watch 5, but at this price point, you really can't go wrong with the Versa 4, either.