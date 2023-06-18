Samsung's second One UI 5 Watch beta fixes plenty of bugs on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5

What you need to know

The second One UI 5 Watch beta update includes the June 2023 security patch.

It fixes a number of bugs, including one that caused the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 to be sluggish after being powered on.

Samsung's latest beta release also fixes a bug that prevented Samsung Pay from working.

When you start riding a bicycle, your Galaxy Watch 4 will now automatically detect an exercise.

Samsung has released the second beta version of One UI 5 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches, and it is available to users in South Korea and the United States.

The new update includes a number of performance improvements and fixes a bunch of nasty bugs that crept into some of our favorite Android smartwatches when the first beta came out. For example, issues with smartwatches being sluggish when booting up for the first time after installing the first beta are now "partially" resolved, as is the issue with rapid battery drain.

The latest firmware also fixed a bug that prevented Samsung Pay from working normally. And the next time you go for a calorie-burning bike ride, your Galaxy Watch 4 will automatically track your activity.

One UI 5 Watch's latest beta comes in at 194MB and brings the June 2023 security patch to Samsung's recent smartwatch models. Android Central editors can confirm that the second One UI 5 Watch beta update is now live for eligible devices, first spotted by Twitter user Yash Rathore.

Users who have enrolled their watches in the beta program can download the update by opening the Galaxy Wearable app and navigating to Watch settings. After that, simply tap "Watch software update" to access the download button.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The latest goodies arrived just more than a week after Samsung rolled out the first One UI 5 Watch beta, although it was a bit delayed. The previous release included personalized heart rate zones, personal safety features, and new customization options, among other improvements.

One UI 5 Watch won’t be available until late July, when Samsung is set to hold its next Unpacked event. The next One UI iteration for Samsung smartwatches will debut on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which is expected to be unveiled at the same event.