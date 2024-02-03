Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring makes its way to the Galaxy S24 home screen... sort of

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Ring has yet to get a launch date; however, it has been spotted in the Galaxy S24.

The fitness tracker can be selected as an option in the battery widget settings.

Samsung first officially teased the device at the launch of the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has a surprise teaser of its upcoming Galaxy Ring for the first time during the global launch of the Galaxy S24 series. While it was just a tease that left the audience anticipating, new evidence suggests the launch of the new product is around the corner.

A Reddit user (via SamMobile) spotted the Galaxy Ring in a Good Lock module on the latest Galaxy S24 Plus. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Ring was spotted in LockStar app when selecting the Battery widget alongside other Galaxy products like the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds.

Interestingly, you don't seem to need the LockStar module to make this appear, as we were able to spot the device without it. Just select the Battery widget from your home screen options, and the Galaxy Ring will appear as one of the devices you can display.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

With the latest spotting, it is easy to assume that Samsung is preparing its devices with timely updates to ensure that everything is in place when the Galaxy Ring is launched to the public. The launch date of the Galaxy Ring is still unclear at this point, but during the Galaxy S24 series launch, Samsung assured us it will be launching later this year.

Also, this isn't the first time the upcoming health and fitness tracker has been spotted in a Samsung device. There have been a significant number of leaks regarding the Galaxy Ring since last year. The device was earlier spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app, and alleged patents of the device have also shown us what to expect from the next and first fitness tracking by Samsung.

The Galaxy Ring's direct competitor will be the well-received Oura Ring when it launches later this year. Going by the teaser from the Galaxy S24 series event, the device will likely adopt a different design aesthetic compared to the Oura Ring. Users can expect a fairly concave design to incorporate all the necessary sensors to track their health and fitness.

As we near the launch in the coming months, more exciting things about the Galaxy Ring will likely pop up, and spotting it in the Battery widget is a start.