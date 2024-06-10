Galaxy Watch FE likely to launch before any other Samsung watches

What you need to know

Samsung might bring its first Fan Edition smartwatch before the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The smartwatch will get a launch date sooner than June 24 ahead of the Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Watch FE was also spotted in an Amazon listing, which confirms the earlier leaked specs and pricing.

The Galaxy Watch FE is turning out to be another interesting product in the Samsung products portfolio, which has been in the news lately. While it has been rumored to launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy foldables, new info suggests that the release might be sooner.

According to reliable tipster Arsène Lupin on X (via SamMobile), the Galaxy Watch FE is heading for a June 24 launch right before the anticipated July Unpacked event where we will be witnessing the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Z Flip 6, next to the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Galaxy Watch FE will release June 24thJune 7, 2024

Meanwhile, another Amazon Italy listing spotted by YTECHB has revealed the smartwatch’s pricing, which is set at €199 (~$215). The pricing affirms that it falls under the cheaper smartwatch segment or an entry-level Galaxy Watch, as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 will likely be priced at $299, considering the predecessor Galaxy Watch 6’s launch last year.

Interestingly, in the U.S., the Galaxy Watch 6 is available at $239 on Samsung's website, and the upcoming Watch FE is likely to be priced at around $200. It will be interesting to see what customers might lean into, considering that Watch 6 will have more features than the upcoming Fan Edition since it will be a toned version of the former.

(Image credit: YTECHB)

The new information follows the first glimpse of the Galaxy Watch FE — the renders of which came up early this month, revealing its design and colorways. The specs of the upcoming smartwatch include a 1.2-inch AMOLED display featuring an Exynos W920 dual-core CPU with 1.18GHz clock speeds underneath. The Fan Edition will likely have 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It will be WearOS powered with One UI 5.0 running on top of it.

The Galaxy Watch FE is expected to sport a 247mAh battery capacity with a promise of 30-hour battery life on a single charge. It will also be water and dust-resistant, featuring a 5ATM and IP68 rating. Lastly, the smartwatch is expected to be compatible with Android phones running Android 11 version and above and also feature at least 1.5GB of RAM.