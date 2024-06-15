Our favorite TicWatch for battery life just scored a HUGE 35% discount at Amazon

Looking for your next smartwatch deal? Look no further. Amazon has recently slashed 35% off the TicWatch Pro 5 price, offering a solid, mid-level smartwatch at an economy price.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has a lot of great benefits, primarily including its super-long, 80-hour battery life per charge, swift performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus processor, and a suite of health, GPS, and other smartwatch features. Plus, buyers love the battery-saving Essential Mode, and we've even suggested that the feature be added to every smartwatch on the market.

TicWatch Pro 5: $349.99 $227.49 at Amazon The TicWatch Pro 5 is a solid Android smartwatch option, and with 35% off at Amazon, buyers may not have a hard time justifying their purchase right now. Between the Pro 5's beautiful dual-layer display, 80-hour battery life promise, and its range of GPS and health features, it's hard to go wrong at this price point. Price comparison: Walmart - $349.99

✅Recommended if: smartwatch battery life is a major priority for you; you've used Wear OS in the past and have liked it; you want a smartwatch with smooth, quick performance.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a smartwatch that's super lightweight and slim on the wrist; you want a watch that includes Google Assistant.

Easily one of the best TicWatch smartwatches that we've ever used, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a great mid-level pick for most users, featuring a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus for smooth performance and a wide range of health and GPS features. It also includes a good-looking design with a rotating crown, Google's Wear OS, and a built-in compass and barometer. The TicWatch has also been rated for 5ATM water resistance and Open Water Swim, as well as over 100 different sport modes.

Even some of the best Android smartwatches also fail to include the 5 Pro's inventive Essential Mode. The battery-saving feature effectively lets users switch from the OLED screen to a lower-power panel at set battery levels, making the TicWatch Pro 5 highly efficient for long-term use, and giving it its 80-hour battery life.

To be sure, it's a bit bulky and there may be better options out there suited to your needs, but the current TicWatch Pro 5 price might be right for some.