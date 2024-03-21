Our favorite smartwatch for running is $100 OFF for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

In need of a great runner's smartwatch deal? You might be in luck with the Amazon Spring Sale! Until the end of this month, Amazon has cut $100 off the price of the Garmin Forerunner 955, our favorite watch for runners. This brings the price down by 20% overall, back down to its lowest price ever. We especially love this GPS smartwatch for runners or cyclists, featuring real-time stamina and training readiness tracking, accurate GNSS data, and a handful of useful sports modes.

It's also worth noting that this Amazon deal is specifically for the non-solar version of the watch, though it still offers up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Forerunner 955 (non-solar): $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 955 is our favorite watch for runners, offering a long battery life, super-accurate GNSS tracking, a touchscreen, and full-color mapping. With several unique sports modes to choose from and access to real-time training readiness and stamina data, there's more than one reason why buyers like it so much. This deal isn't for the solar version of the watch, though some prefer the cheaper, non-solar version anyway since it still offers a substantial battery life. Price comparison: Walmart - $399.99 | Best Buy - $399.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for something with ultra-accurate GNSS tracking; you want a smartwatch that includes full-color mapping features and a touchscreen; battery life is a major selling point for your needs.

❌Skip this deal if: you're sensitive to watches with overly thick designs; you're specifically looking for a smartwatch with solar, or you want the solar version of the Forerunner 955.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a great smartwatch pick for fitness enthusiasts like runners and cyclists, offering highly accurate GPS data, sports modes, real-time stamina tracking, and more. Despite not being the solar configuration, this smartwatch still has up to 15 days of battery life with the use of variable modes, and it comes with full-color mapping that outdoor enthusiasts love.

It's still not quite as cheap as the Garmin Forerunner 255 even with the deal, though for the extra maps feature and touchscreen, the price cut makes the upgrade version seem well worth the price.