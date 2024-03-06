OnePlus Watch 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which one is better?

OnePlus Watch 2 $299.99 at Amazon Quite an improvement The OnePlus Watch 2 impresses with its hybrid interface that depends on the low-power RTOS system to cover basic tasks, as well as the Snapdragon W5 chip and 2GB of RAM. The Wear OS watch also has access to Play Store apps and you can't forget about Google Assistant, but is it enough to win over the Samsung? For 100-hour battery life

Dual chip system

Dual-band GPS

Rugged steel casing Against Rotating crown doesn't do anything

Heavy

Only one size

Delay in showing notifications

No fall detection

No ECG

Inaccurate reading with health app Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $274.55 at Amazon $399.99 at Best Buy $449.99 at Verizon Wireless Bringing back the good stuff The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back the rotating bezel and ditches the digital one, something many are happy with. You get more options when it comes to size but the battery is not what it used to be. For Rotating bezel returns

Two size options

More affordable Against The battery could be better

Thicker and heavier

The OnePlus Watch 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic discussion is bound to come up. The OnePlus Watch 2 has put another competitor on the market, but how does it compare to the competition? There will always be something one device has that the other doesn't. One of the differences between these two smartwatches is that the OnePlus Watch 2 only comes in one size, 1.43-inch, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm (1.6-inch) and 47mm (1.85-inch).

After a three-year wait, OnePlus fans finally got the latest version of the brand's smartwatch, while Samsung fans only underwent a one-year wait. But how do these two smartwatches compare? Let's find out.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Processors, battery, and display

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 CPU + BES 2700 MCU Samsung Exynos W930 Dual-Core (1.4GHz) Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage OS Wear OS 4 Wear OS 4 Display 1.43-inch (466x466) AMOLED 1.5-inch (480x480) Super AMOLED Row 4 - Cell 0 326ppi, 1,000 nits, 60Hz 453ppi, 2,000 nits, 60Hz Material Stainless steel case and buckle Stainless steel and D-Buckle Protection 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 2.5 D sapphire crystal glass 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Sapphire crystal glass Battery 500mAh 300mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS (Dual-frequency L1 + L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, QZSS Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou Charging Pogo pin Wireless charging Sensors Accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, gyroscope, compass, HRM, SpO2 Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate Dimensions 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm Weight 49g without strap 59g for the 47mm + 52g for 43mm Colors Black Steel, Radiant Steel Black, Silver

The OnePlus Watch 2 outperforms the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic since it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, while the Galaxy Watch 6 has an Exynos W930 processor. But the OnePlus wearable takes things to a new level by having two separate processors and two different operating systems. The Snapdragon chip controls Wear OS while the BES 2700 chip is always active and runs RTOS (the same OS on the original OnePlus Watch). The Samsung and OnePlus watches have different processors but share certain specifications, such as Wear OS 4 and 2GB RAM.

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Watch 2 is superior since it promises 100 hours of battery life, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic loses half of its battery life compared to the previous model, with only 40 hours on a single charge. If the battery is a problem, you should go with the OnePlus Watch 2 or Samsung's earlier model.

The OnePlus Watch 2 needs 60 minutes to charge fully when the battery drains, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic needs 80 minutes. Performance-wise, the OnePlus Watch 2 will give you about four days of usage, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will provide you with almost two days.

Both smartwatches offer various sensors. For example, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a temperature sensor, a barometer, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and a light sensor. The OnePlus Watch 2 offers sensors such as an optical heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, optical pulse oximeter, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, barometer, accelerometer, and compass.

The OnePlus Watch 2 can give you precise location thanks to the dual-band GPS, a great feature for hiking, running, or cycling. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, uses single-band GPS.

If you like to get the LTE version of a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic would be a better choice since Samsung did launch an LTE version, while OnePlus did not.

Display-wise, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a 466x466 resolution, and a 326ppi pixel density. These specifications give you good brightness levels even under direct sunlight.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm model features a 1.5-inch screen and a 480x480 resolution. Meanwhile, the 43mm model has a 1.3-inch screen with a 432x432 resolution.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Software and health

There are improvements in the software since the original OnePlus Watch featured a proprietary RTOS interface with no support for third-party apps. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with Wear OS 4, which gives users access to the Play Store and Google Assistant.

The OnePlus Watch 2 still has some bugs to remove since our reviewer Harish Jonnalagadda said the smartwatch would not comply with the DND schedule set on his phone and manually turned it on. He also said Google Pay didn't work correctly, but it shouldn't be a problem since Google Pay will be shutting down soon.

The OHealth app for the Oneplus Watch 2 gives you over 100 workout options. You can choose from unique modes such as cycling, running, rowing, walking, and ellipticals. There is also a mode for playing tennis for a precise cardio reading. The OnePlus Watch 2 also helps you track how well you sleep and how much time you spend on each sleep cycle. It gives you tips on getting a better night's sleep. The smartwatch displays your data for up to seven days and also records your blood oxygen levels.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes with Wear OS 4 and the latest One UI 5 Watch software. Using your smartwatch with non-Samsung phones is possible, but remember that some features won't work. For example, you won't get features like phone separation alerts, the Camera Controller app, and irregular heart rhythm alerts.

You'll find Samsung Health on this smartwatch, which notifies you of irregular heart rhythms, whether low or high. The smartwatch can also take ECG readings by using the sensors and detecting the electrical signals your heart produces.

You can get readings on your blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, and the Watch 6 Classic also comes with snore detection, which records any sounds you make while sleeping.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which one is best?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The impressive battery life of the OnePlus Watch 2 makes it an exciting choice, especially if you're always on the go. But the delay in showing you the notifications is difficult to ignore, considering plenty of other smartwatches on the market don't have this issue.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can reliably track exercises such as rowing, running, and walking. You can also use the snore detection feature to see if you snore at night without having witnesses on the matter. With this option, you get wireless charging, an option not found on the OnePlus Watch 2.

The battle of the OnePlus Watch 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic could end here or require more thought. But it all comes down to your specific needs and which smartwatch has the must-have features you're looking for, such as the best smartwatches that can measure blood oxygen saturation levels. There are various smartwatches to choose from, such as the best smartwatches for women and students.

