Huge Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 leak shows off major upgrades

What you need to know

TicWatch Pro 5 is the next WearOS-powered watch from Mobvoi.

The smartwatch was first teased by the company last July.

It might soon see the light of day with a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 inside.

Last July, Mobvoi announced that it is bringing its next WearOS-powered TicWatch, but it has been awkwardly silent since then. However, a recent FCC filing has raised hopes of the long-awaited smartwatch to launch soon. Moving things further now, we have an Amazon listing page suggesting the launch is imminent.

The alleged leak comes from a Reddit user (via 9to5Google) who has shared the alleged Amazon listing (opens in new tab) next to what clearly appears to be the marketing material of the alleged TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch. Both reveal almost everything to expect from the next Android smartwatch from Mobvoi.

According to the leak, the TicWatch Pro 5 will feature a 1.43-inch OLED display with 466 x 466 resolution. The display also supports ultra-low-power mode and carries 326ppi. It further comes with Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint glass protection on top. The smartwatch has 50.15mm x 48mm x 12.2mm dimensions and weighs 44.35 grams, slightly heavier than the Galaxy Watch 5.

The TicWatch Pro 5 supports interchangeable bands, and the watch case comes in stainless steel and 7000 series aluminum finishes. It will also feature a rotating crown, a feature found on some other watches like those from Fossil.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Underneath, the marketing images indicate it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is said to boost performance and increase efficiency while maintaining battery life. The smartwatch further features up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Keeping the lights on is a 611mAh battery that is said to support fast charging. It translates to users getting around 65% of battery in mere 35 minutes of charge. Regarding protection, the smartwatch has a 5ATM rating next to MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating.

The TicWatch Pro 5 will apparently have a host of health features, like the ability to get five-vital health metrics in around 90 seconds. In addition, for heart rate monitoring, the device utilizes 18 colors that sync with your heartbeat to track and give you additional information about heat functioning. It also equips 24-hour oxygen saturation monitoring.

Further, with Wear OS 3, we can expect goodies from Google’s smartwatch ecosystem, like having Strava, integrated Google Maps, Google Wallet, and more. The additional features include smart notifications from connected Android phones, custom watch faces of over 100, and sleep tracking, to name a few.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Despite taking its sweet time, the TicWatch Pro 5 is all set to take on the best Android smartwatches out in the market. It has many exciting features, including the WearOS 3, a strong build, and solid protection with water resistance. Despite knowing all the features and information available now, the launch of TicWatch Pro 5 still needs to be determined. However, it seems like we will finally get the watch soon, and we can't wait.