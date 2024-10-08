Level up your workouts with this timely Prime Day deal on Garmin's best-selling smartwatch

Garmin makes the best workout-oriented smartwatches, and while most of its products tend to be bulky, the Vivoactive 5 strikes a good balance between aesthetics and feature-set. The smartwatch has a bright AMOLED panel, standout battery life, and a suite of fitness-focused features.

The Vivoactive 5 debuted at the start of the year for $299, and it is now available for $249 on Amazon, making it a decent bargain if you're looking to pick up a new wearable. The smartwatch is available in four color options, but the deal is only valid on the black variant — at least for now.

A defining feature on the smartwatch is Body Battery, which takes heart rate data, workout metrics, and stress levels into account to deliver actionable insights. And similar to Garmin's costlier options, the Vivoactive 5 is a terrific option for workouts, and it comes with the ability to track over 30 indoor and outdoor activities.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299 $249 at Amazon With plenty of great features and a stylish design, the Vivoactive 5 nails the basics. Combine that with accurate health and activity monitoring, and you get a great all-round package.

✅Recommended if: You need a stylish GPS smartwatch with a bright AMOLED panel and plenty of useful activity insights.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a rotating bezel, and you want Wear OS integration.

The Vivoactive 5 doesn't have Wear OS integration — instead, it uses Garmin's own platform. That said, you still get the ability to mirror phone notifications to your wrist, and the software is tailored toward providing useful health and workout metrics. On that note, it has all the sensors you need to measure activity levels, and it does a great job in this regard.

You get good sleep insights as well, along with nap detection, which makes it a good option in my own use case. There's also the design to consider; the Vivoactive 5 looks stylish, and the 1.2-inch AMOLED panel gets bright even under harsh sunlight. There's built-in GPS, and the watch lasts up to a week between charges — no small feat. While there's no shortage of choice in this category, the Vivoactive 5 manages to carve out a niche thanks to its distinct positioning, and coming in at $249, it is a great value.