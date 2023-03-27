The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a great health and fitness tracker thanks to all of its advanced sensors, excellent software, and support for a wide variety of fitness-focused apps. Just like the Oura Ring (Gen 3), the Galaxy Watch 5 also features skin temperature-based cycle tracking using Natural Cycles’ innovative technology.

If you're not comfortable with the Galaxy Watch's period tracking capabilities, don't worry. It doesn't start logging anything until you've set it up. For those of you who want to track your menstrual cycle with the Galaxy Watch 5, here's how you can go about it.

How to track your menstrual cycle with the Galaxy Watch 5

You need to have your Android phone that's paired with the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung wearable itself both at hand for this. Make sure you have set up the Samsung Health app on your phone before following these steps.

1. Open the Samsung Health app on your phone.

2. Tap the three vertical dots on the upper-right side of the app.

3. Tap Edit home.

4. Tap the + button.

5. Choose Cycle tracking and tap Done.

6. Agree to the terms and conditions.

7. Input your last period in the calendar and tap Next.

That takes care of things on your phone. Next, pick up your Galaxy Watch 5 and do the following.

8. Open the Samsung Health app on your Galaxy Watch 5.

9. Tap Cycle tracking to view and add your menstrual cycle data.

After the initial setup process, your Galaxy Watch will start giving you little nudges when your period is expected. Like any great period tracking app, it'll learn from your data over time and give more accurate predictions over time. The watch will also use its temperature sensor to provide better feedback.

