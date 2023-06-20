Rumored Galaxy Watch 6 battery specs continue to give hope

What you need to know

New Galaxy Watch 6 series rumors suggests it may receive an upgraded 300mAh battery (40mm) and a 425mAh battery (44mm).

The Watch 6 Classic is rumored to contain the same battery capacities for both its 43mm and 47mm versions.

A 20% boost in battery performance is rumored for the wearables which may be attributed to its recently surfaced Exynos processor.

Alleged battery specs for the Galaxy Watch 6 continue to point to better battery life for Samsung's next smartwatches.

Twitter tipster Ahmed Qwaider posted some information regarding the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic's supposed battery sizes, corroborating earlier leaks. Those rumored specs are as follows:

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): 300mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): 425mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): 300mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): 425mAh battery

⭕️Exclusively🔥screen size 20% ⬆️Back norgin 30% ⬇️20% higher performance battery 💥Galaxy watch 640m 300mAh (Graphite-Gold)44m 425mAh (Graphite-Silver)💥Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43m. 300mAh (Graphite-Silver)47m. 425mAh (Graphite-Silver)💥Exynos w930 5nm💥2Ram+16G pic.twitter.com/Y0hjgsl7bAJune 20, 2023 See more

This isn't the first time we've seen these specs pop up for the upcoming Watch 6 series, which appeared for certification back in March. Capacities back then were the same, so it seems more and more likely that this is the case. Furthermore, these would be welcome improvements over the Watch 5 series and even going back to the Watch 4 Classic.

The Watch 5 contained a 284mAh battery on its 40mm variant, while the 44mm sported a 410mAh. The 2021 Watch 4 Classic featured a 247mAh and 361mAh battery for its different size variants.

The upcoming wearable series is rumored to feature batteries with "20% higher performance," which might stem from the rumored Exynos chip for the Watch 6 series. Samsung's next wearable processor recently appeared in a Bluetooth certification bearing the name Exynos W930. Rumor has it Samsung may be more interested in providing minor increments of improvements as those previous leaks stated we could see a 10% boost in performance. This could also mean better efficiency from the chipset.

Additionally, the Tweet states the Galaxy Watch 6 series will feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. This is pretty similar to the Galaxy Watch 5, which also delivered similar internal memory specifications, although the added RAM should help speed things along.

Recently, the internet was treated to a series of leaked Galaxy Watch 6 press renders showcasing the device's full design, slimmer bezels on some models, and the return of the rotating bezel.

We're approaching Samsung's confirmed late July summer Unpacked event, where we will learn official details about the new Watch 6 series and the OEM's next wave of foldables. Potential Galaxy Watch 6 consumers may also be interested in taking a gander at the rumored pricing for the new wearables.