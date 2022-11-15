Best Fossil Gen 6 bands

Smartwatches make the most sense when you can have them with you all the time so getting the best Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch band is a must. The standard Fossil Gen 6 supports a 22mm or 18mm band depending on which model you get. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition on the other hand falls right in the middle with a 20mm band. Some of the best bands are made by Fossil itself but if you're in the mood for a cheaper option, there are plenty of options.

Customize your Fossil Gen 6 with one of these bands

Fossil Stainless Steel Interchangeable Watch Band Strap Stainless steel elegant The Fossil Stainless Steel mesh band looks great with three colors available and a secure metal strap. You can get rose gold, silver, and smoke to find the right match for your watch. You can get it in the 18mm size or a 22mm size so it will work with either of the original Gen 6 watches. BARTON Elite Silicone Watch Bands Simple and comfortable This two-tone watch band is in a huge number of colors with the option for a different color inside and out. This allows you to add a touch of color to an otherwise restrained design. This band is also available in just about any size you could want so any Fossil Gen 6 owner can find one that works. Fossil Silicone and Stainless Steel Interchangeable Watch Band Strap Silicone durability The Fossil Silicone and Stainless Steel band is primarily made of silicone with a steel clasp. There's a wide range of colorful options from darker options like navy to something bright like lavender or teal. You can get this band in 18mm, 22mm, or 24mm though not all colors are available in all sizes. TRUMiRR Pink Band for Fossil Lightweight comfort This 18mm braided band is light and comfortable for everyday use. Its color looks great with the rose gold watch but could be paired with any color depending on your style. This Trumirr band is also cheaper than those from Fossil making it a good pick for a backup band. Fossil Stainless Steel Interchangeable Watch Band Strap Classic look This stainless steel band from Fossil has a classic look in silver helping your smartwatch to look more traditional. This band also comes in a darker smoke color as well as gold. This band is available in both 22mm and 18mm sizes so it will fit either of the original Gen 6 smartwatches. Fossil Unisex 22mm Leather/Silicone Interchangeable Watch Band Classic comfort This 22mm watch band is made from genuine leather and comes in several colors. You can get it in light brown, dark brown, or black in this size. The bottom of the band is made from silicone to improve comfort and durability. This band provides a classic look with modern comfort. FitTurn 22mm Soft Colorful Silicone Watch Band Get every color at once This FitTurn bundle comes with 10 different color silicone bands in the 22mm size. If you like to match your watch to an outfit or just want to try out a few different options, this is a strong pick. The price is relatively low but the durability is good enough for day-to-day use. Yeejok 22mm Watch Bands Milanese and Solid metal Metal in two styles It can be hard to know exactly which band you want before you have a chance to try it. This two-pack from Yeejok has both a mesh and solid-style metal band. You can get it in several color combinations including gold and silver. These bands are 22mm and will work with the larger Gen 6 watch. Moran Stainless Steel Mesh Watch Band 22mm Any color, any size Moran's stainless steel bands come in a range of styles and colors including this mesh design. This band is also available in 18mm, 20mm, and 22mm so just about any of the Fossil Gen 6 watches will be a fit including the Wellness Edition. If you're looking to save on a metal band, Moran is a good pick.

Get the right size for your Fossil Gen 6

There's a lot to love about Fossil's smartwatches with our Fossil Gen 6 review noting good battery life with quick charging as a major strength. While the software didn't impress at the time, it has since been updated with Wear OS 3 bringing with it some much-needed improvements helping the Fossil Gen 6 to cement its place as one of the best Android smartwatches. This watch came in two sizes with the larger model using a 22mm band and the smaller model using 18mm.

To make things a bit more complicated, the newer Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition uses a 20mm band. And finally, the Fossile Gen 6 Hybrid uses a larger still 24mm band. Make sure to only buy a watch band that supports the right size for your watch.

If you're looking for a metal watch band that's easy to wear and is a good match for your watch's finish, the Stainless Steel mesh band from Fossil is a great pick. It's easy to put on your watch and comes in both 18mm and 22mm sizes so it will work with both sizes of the original Gen 6 watch.

If you’re looking for silicone, the Barton Elite Silicone watch band is a good pick with a lot of color options. The clasp is stainless steel so you don't need to worry about it breaking. It's also nice that this watch is offered in a wide range of sizes so you can get it for any of Fossil's Gen 6 models.