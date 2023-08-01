Best Buy's Back to School sale includes one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 deals yet

Summer is nearing an end (for students, at least), and the Back to School sales are coming in hot. Best Buy, for instance, has launched a sitewide promotion that features serious price drops on a ton of great tech, including some devices that aren't even on store shelves yet. Case in point: if you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ahead of its August 11th release date, you'll get a free $50 gift card AND a free fabric replacement band (an additional $50 value).

Since the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99, you're looking at some significant savings. Plus, there's no trade-in required and no strings attached; you just need a valid email address to claim the gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: Get a $50 gift card and a free fabric band at Best Buy Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic during Best Buy's Back to School sale and the retailer will hook you up with a free $50 gift card AND a free fabric band. There are no eligibility requirements whatsoever; simply add the watch to your cart and the deal is as good as yours.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic were announced during last week's Samsung Unpacked event, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. The Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't appear dramatically different on the outset, but look under the hood, and you'll find an upgraded processor, a bigger battery, and some excellent new software capabilities. These improvements, combined with a relatively accessible price point (particularly when combined with a Galaxy Watch 6 preorder deal), make the new Samsung smartwatch a solid choice for college-aged students, athletes, and professionals alike.

The preorder deal is available for both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the watch, plus you'll receive the same promotion if you choose to order the more-rugged Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

If you want even more ways to personalize the look of your Samsung watch, check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic bands.