The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro only support 20mm watch bands that use quick-release connectors. There are thousands of excellent straps available from many brands, but Barton's offerings are the cream of the crop. These versatile bands come in various color combos and materials. Only the 20mm size options fit the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro.

You won't regret buying the best Barton Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands even though they cost more than many third-party options. Barton's bands use the convenient quick-release connector favored by Samsung's smartwatches and even the most premium leather bands cost less than $50 to attain. Here are all the best Barton bands that you can buy.

Dress smart or casual with these excellent Barton Galaxy Watch 5 bands

Staff pick Barton Elite Silicone Quick Release Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Dozens of dual-tone colorways The 20mm Barton Elite Silicone Quick Release Watch Band is the most comfortable, good-looking, and value-packed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 band of the lot. You can choose from dark and light shades and the stainless steel buckle comes in black, silver, and gunmetal gray. Barton Canvas Quick Release Watch Band View at Amazon Colors: Dozens of monochrome hues The Canvas Quick Release Watch Band does not have dual tones like the Silicone Elite Band, but it still looks seriously cool. Get your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ready for adventure with this robust canvas band. It is perfect for working out or outdoor excursions. Barton Alligator Grain Quick Release Watch Band View at Amazon Colors: 10 assorted shades Craving a rustic look? This premium Galaxy Watch 5 band is made of top-grain cowhide leather and alligator grain, giving it that timelessly classy appearance. As expected, you get the versatile quick-release connector and you can choose from various metal buckle colors, including gold and rose gold. Barton Cordura Fabric and Silicone Hybrid Watch Band View at Amazon Colors: Black, Black/Pumpkin, Black/Red, Black/White, Chocolate, Army Green, Navy Blue The Cordura Fabric and Silicone Hybrid Watch Band from Barton can be swapped onto your Galaxy Watch 5 in a jiffy thanks to the quick-release metal lugs. This rugged Barton band is made of silicone and Cordura fabric, so it is comfy and fully waterproof. Barton Water-Resistant Leather Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Black, White The Barton Water-Resistant Leather Watch Band is part of the brand's Performance Leather Collection. It is just as resistant to water as your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro. There aren't many colors to choose from, which is a shame. At least you have variety in the metal clasp shades. The 20mm size fits Samsung's Watch 5 series perfectly. Barton Soft Silicone Quick Release Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: Aqua Blue, Army Green, Chocolate Brown, Cool Grey, Crimson Red, Navy Blue, Pumpkin, Smokey Gray, Soft Blue This Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is extremely comfy and breathable. Not only is the Barton Soft Silicone Quick Release Watch Band the cheapest pick on this list, but it is also available in a mix of several bright and dark colors and has quick-release connectors. Since it's made of silicone, you can wash this band.

Have your pick from the best Barton Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands

These are the best Barton Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands, so really there's no going wrong with any pick. Our top recommendation from all of Barton's Quick Release Bands is the Barton Elite Silicone Quick Release Watch Band. It comes in dozens of dual-toned colors, has a very comfy feel, is waterproof, and has quick-release lugs so you can easily swap out bands. Since it's made of high-grade silicone, the Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band is also lightweight and soft against the skin.

If you want something for formal wear, the Barton Alligator Grain Quick Release Watch Band and Barton Water-Resistant Leather Watch Band are both top-notch picks. They both come in various shades and assorted metallic clasps. The major difference between the two is the pattern of the leather and water resistance. If you want a high-quality Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro band that doesn't spoil when exposed to water, you should get the Water-Resistant Leather Watch Band.

Once you've settled on one or two 20mm quick-release bands for your Galaxy Watch, learn how to swap them out by reading our guide.