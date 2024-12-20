Act fast! This powerful Garmin smartwatch has dropped to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Christmas sale

Great smartwatch deals are in abundance this holiday season, and those looking for a great premium GPS watch are in luck right now. Amazon has launched a limited-time sale on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, offering 32% off and bringing the price down to its lowest point ever. To be sure, this deal was expected with the arrival of the newly launched Garmin Fenix, but you can't beat getting a premium last-gen smartwatch for a $350 discount.

As far as smartwatches go, the second-generation Garmin Epix Pro includes a super high-quality AMOLED screen, 16-day battery life, multi-band GPS for outdoorsy folks, and a broad range of health tracking, fitness, and map features. Originally launched in 2022, this configuration of the watch typically goes for $1,100, so getting it at such a steep discount might be a good option for those who don't mind a last-gen watch.

Garmin Epix Pro 51mm (Gen 2): $1,099.99 $749.99 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon has cut a solid 32% off the price of the second-gen Garmin Epix Pro, just months after launching the newer Fenix. While the new smartwatch does feature some upgrades, it definitely comes at a premium price point, while this discount knocks a few hundred bucks off of what is still a great watch with multi-band GPS and a wide range of health and fitness features. Price comparison: Best Buy - $849.99 | Walmart - $849.99

✅Recommended if: you want a premium smartwatch for under $1,000; long battery life is a major priority for you; you need a smartwatch with multi-band GPS.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather just upgrade to the Garmin Fenix 8 for even longer battery life with multi-band GPS; you're not quite ready to commit to the premium smartwatch price range.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is essentially a flagship Garmin watch, featuring a ton of useful features that users have liked over the years. For fitness users, it includes animated workouts, topographical maps, real-time stamina, and scoring methods for things like endurance and hill-running. It also features stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and the useful Garmin Coach feature that'll guide you toward your goals.

Those wanting the latest from Garmin will want to look at the recently launched Fenix 8, which has a few upgrades and a higher price tag. The main differences include an extra 10 hours of battery life when using multi-band GPS, a new UI, mic and speaker, and dynamic trip routing options. The Fenix 8 is normally only $100 more than this Epix Pro model, but this deal cuts a solid $350 off the purchase price—marking a great option for those seeking a premium smartwatch who don't want to drop over $1,000.

Garmin and many other brands also offer some of the best GPS smartwatch options on the market, so if you're not quite sold on the Epix Pro, there are several other options to choose from that may be worth looking at.

With that being said, this is a solid discount on an otherwise solid watch, and without sacrificing many of the features that come with a premium price tag.