Garmin dilemma: Buy the Epix Gen 2 for an all-time low $500 off or shell out for the Fenix 8?

With Prime Big Deal Days in full swing, Garmin fans looking for an upgrade will find a few Forerunners, Instincts, and Venus on sale in our Garmin Prime Day deals hub. But there's only one premium Garmin watch deal that caught our eye: the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is $399 ($500 off) for Prime Day 2024, $100 lower than its previous all-time low.

The Epix series was Garmin's first experiment with high-end AMOLED watches, with the same high-end features as its flagship Fenixes with duller MIP displays. But this summer, it launched the Garmin Fenix 8 with an AMOLED display, making the Epix series defunct. Now it's clearing out stock, but should you take the bait or spend over a grand on a new Fenix 8?

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899 $399 at Amazon The Sapphire Titanium Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 16-day battery life, multi-band GPS, stress tracking, Garmin coach and a sleep coach, animated workouts, real-time stamina, endurance and hill scores, automatic multisport workouts, and other high-end features like topo maps and golf maps.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 launched in 2022 and has received post-launch updates to keep it fresh. Unlike other "old" watches, the Epix should last you for years, with over two weeks of battery life, the best possible GPS accuracy, strong ruggedness, and in-depth training tools for both mainstream and niche sport activities.

That said, some people would rather pay full price for the Fenix 8, which also lasts 16 days but an extra 10 hours of multi-band GPS. Why? Because of its brand-new UI, mic & speaker with an offline voice assistant, refreshed map navigation system with dynamic round-trip routing, month-long dynamic strength training plan similar to Garmin Coach for runners, and built-in flashlight. Plus, it'll get years of software updates that the Epix Gen 2 won't.

The question you have to ask is, are these cool updates worth an extra $700? I've tested the $1,100 Fenix 8 47mm AMOLED, and I have a lot of positive thoughts about it. It's probably the best watch Garmin has ever made, aside from some launch issues where it crashes when dunked in water. But that price is even more expensive than a Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra, and I highly doubt the Fenix 8 will be discounted much for the next couple of years.

This Prime Big Deal Day deal on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 will let you experience a "flagship" Garmin watch without having to pay Garmin's exorbitant price for one! Otherwise, some of our other favorite Garmin watches are discounted for Prime Day, including the Venu Sq 2 and Forerunner 955.