9 Prime Day running deals to help you cross the finish line faster

The positive of running, compared to other sports, is that you don't really "need" much equipment beyond some good athletic wear, a supportive pair of shoes, and a strong mind to stay on pace. But that doesn't mean there aren't other tools that'll make your daily runs more enjoyable, and Prime Day has plenty of running deals that, as a runner, I truly believe you'll find useful.

I won't waste your time with any more preamble, or with too many expensive deals that you probably don't need. These are the devices and products I myself am tempted to buy for my running needs.

Don't run away from these solid Prime Day running deals

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Low Cut Socks: $24 $16.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's a truth universally acknowledged that a runner in possession of dozens of socks must be in want of even more socks. You undoubtedly need more cushioned athletic socks, so here are a dozen more for 30% off.

(opens in new tab) TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller: $37 $29.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A foam roller is a must for serious runners, both for stretching and preparing muscles before a run and working out the stress and pain you feel after a run. This is a personal favorite of mine, and it's decently discounted at 20% off.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts: $25 $17.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (or)

Men's Raid 2.0 Workout Gym Shorts: $30 $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Most mainstream athletic shorts brands are pretty comfortable for casual runs. Aside from offering a good Prime Day price and being the brand my hero Steph Curry reps, I'd recommend this deal simply because there are a ton of color options available at the same deal price. If you have a bunch of boring black shorts in your drawer like me, you'll see this is a chance to spice things up a bit.

(opens in new tab) Honey Stinger Energy Chews 12-pack: $32 $17.25 at Amazon (with coupon) (opens in new tab)

Yep, those yummy chewable bursts of energy you always see at running expos are available directly from Amazon. This isn't technically a Prime deal but it's nearly half off right now for a 12-pack, enough goodies to power you through several of your next long training runs and races.

(opens in new tab) Shokz OpenRun | $130 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Rebranded and refreshed from the AfterShokz Aeropex — our favorite bone conduction headphones — the OpenRun headphones cost the same and largely have the same specs but add faster Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and Quick Charge capabilities. They provide fantastic sound while keeping your ears open, a must for races where you have to stay aware of your surroundings.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless | $150 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

IPX7 waterproofing, 6-hour battery life, and reliable 6mm drivers make Jaybird a respectable choice for audio quality and the primary choice for buds that can handle whatever sweat you throw at it. They're bulky in your ears, but that gives the bass more room to shine. It's why we chose them as the best workout earbuds (opens in new tab) across all brands.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $350 $240 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

My new favorite running watch is the Forerunner 255 Music, but that's brand new and $400. Garmin watches rarely go on sale, so even though the 245 Music is still pretty pricey, it'll save you $160 compared to the newer model and still give you the running essentials like heart rate, blood oxygen, training effect, recovery time, intensity minutes, and Body Battery. Otherwise, check out the other Prime Day Garmin deals (opens in new tab) if you want more options.

(opens in new tab) HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $24 $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These popular water bottles will keep your fluids nice and cool for hydrating after a race or for taking with you on a long cross-training hike or bike ride. They come in a ton of colors and sizes from 14oz to 64oz and come with multiple lid options.

