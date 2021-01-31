One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes a Hisense 75-inch 4K HDR Android TV on sale for $649.99. That's $350 off its regular price and just $50 off the lowest price we've ever seen on this TV. It dropped this low during a different deal of the day in early January, but other than that the last time it was this low was Black Friday. Of course this price disappears by tomorrow, though, so you'll want to act if you need a big screen for the big game.

Our review of the Hisense H65 series gave it 4 stars out of 5 and called it "almost perfect." Andrew Myrick said, "The combination of a great 4K HDR picture, along with Dolby Vision and the inclusion of Android TV makes for an excellent experience overall. The software even has some tricks to enhance your viewing."

The 75-inch TV has a ton of great options for enhancing your image quality and giving a great viewing experience overall. For one thing, it has 4K resolutions. Plus with support for HDR through HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision you get image technology that enhances your picture no matter what you're watching. DTS Virtual: X helps with post processing to create an immersive audio experience, too.

Need to find your favorite shows? Android TV is a smart platform that makes it easy. Get access to more than 5,000 apps and games. That includes your favorite streaming apps like Netflix or YouTube. Plus you can discover all new things when you get curious or bored.

Other smart features include Google Assistant built right in. Control your entire smart home from your TV. Get the weather and the news or change the thermostat all without getting up from your couch. You can also stream from your mobile device straight to your TV thanks to the built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth.