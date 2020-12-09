Time to set up your new home theater! You can grab Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector is down to $1,499.99 at Amazon. This is a relatively new projector and hasn't gone on sale much. It normally sells for around $1,700.

Anker has extensive experience with projectors, and the Nebula lineup has several iterations. If you aren't quite ready for the full investment in the Cosmos Max, you might want to check out some of the smaller and more portable Anker projectors like the Nebula Mars II or the Nebula Solar. Both of these options are significantly cheaper and are currently $30 off with an on-page coupon.

Watch it Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K TV home theater projector Capable of 4K projections and has a 1,500 ANSI Lumen image. Sound includes support for Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension with 360-degree audio. Has built-in digital zoom and maxes out the image at 150 inches. Android TV for streaming apps. $1499.99 $1700.00 $200 off See at Amazon

The Cosmos Max projector can display all your favorite TV shows and movies in an image size that stretches up to 150 inches and has 4K resolutions. It also has a light source of 1,500 ANSI lumen so you know you'll get a bright image that looks amazing. Even if you're watching non-HDR content, the Cosmos Max has Hybrid Log Gamma, which can detect and upscale content to give you the best possible image quality.

In addition to a fantastic image, you'll also get great sound. Even if you aren't quite ready to set up a home audio experience yet, the Cosmos Max supports Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension and can deliver 360-degree 3D audio that fills whatever room you put it in.

The built-in digital zoom means you don't have to move the projector to change the size of the screen. Find the best place to put it, then find the best size of the image. You can go up to 150 inches, but if you want something a little closer to home and more intimate then go smaller. It's totally up to you.

You'll also find Android TV built into the device. This gives you access to over 5,000 apps including all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. Watch whatever you want, and if the apps aren't enough you can connect to the Cosmos Max with Bluetooth, USB, or HDMI.