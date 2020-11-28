There's a lot of love given to big, honking stainless steel tumblers and insulated water bottles , but there's a much better use for insulated stainless steel even when you're not leaving the house: your morning coffee mug. This Horizon 12oz Camp Mug is down to its best price ever for Cyber Monday , and it can upgrade your whole morning. If you act quickly, this mug can keep you company early Cyber Monday morning while you're perusing the sales.

It's easy to get distracted in the mornings and then come back to find the tepid remains of a once-glorious brew. Keep your beverages warm longer and avoid spills with the adjustable lid on this stainless steel mug. The bottom also has a silicone base so the mug won't slide around an uneven surface.

While there's always something nostalgic about classic ceramic mugs — and they have the ability to be microwaved when their contents cool. Hoewver, having a thermodynamically superior mug that will stay hot longer in the first place is far more useful, especially when it's designed for and durable enough to withstand the rough-and-tumble adventures that come with camping. The 12-ounce capacity also means that it's a good size for using with a Keurig or other single-serving coffee makers.

There are four colors of this mug available, and though the white has the lowest price, it also has the blandest color. The Moss green is nice and earthy, not too bold and not too sallow, but the best color of the bunch by far is the Larkspur blue, a brilliant turquoise blue that looks like some pristine lake up in the Pacific Northwest, just waiting for a day of fishing and then a night of campfire stories and s'mores.

Mmmmmmmmmm... s'mores and hot chocolate...