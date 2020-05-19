Walmart has quietly launched two affordable new Android tablets to take on Amazon's Fire tablet lineup in the U.S. The two new tablets offer several upgrades over the Onn tablets launched last year, along with an updated design.

The $99 8-inch Onn Tablet Pro sports an 8-inch HD LCD display and is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also features 5MP front and rear cameras, and promises up to 10 hours of battery life. What sets the Onn Tablet Pro apart from most of its rivals, however, is the presence of a USB-C port. It also runs the latest version of Android out of the box.