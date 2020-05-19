What you need to know
- Walmart has launched new 8-inch and 10.1-inch Onn Tablet Pro models.
- Both variants run Android 10 out of the box and feature a USB Type-C port.
- The 8-inch variant is priced at $99, while the 10.1-inch model is $129.
Walmart has quietly launched two affordable new Android tablets to take on Amazon's Fire tablet lineup in the U.S. The two new tablets offer several upgrades over the Onn tablets launched last year, along with an updated design.
The $99 8-inch Onn Tablet Pro sports an 8-inch HD LCD display and is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also features 5MP front and rear cameras, and promises up to 10 hours of battery life. What sets the Onn Tablet Pro apart from most of its rivals, however, is the presence of a USB-C port. It also runs the latest version of Android out of the box.
The 8-inch Onn Tablet Pro's main rival is the updated Fire HD 8 tablet, which was announced by Amazon last week. While the Fire HD 8 tablet runs Fire OS based on Android 9 Pie, it has a lower $90 starting price.
Walmart's $129 10.1-inch Onn Tablet Pro has a more impressive 1080p display and comes with 3GB of RAM. In other areas, however, it is identical to the 8-inch version.
Onn Tablet Pro
If you're looking for a cheap tablet that runs Android 10 out of the box, Walmart's new Onn Tablet Pro is worth considering. The tablet runs on an octa-core processor and is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life. You also get two 5MP cameras and a USB-C port.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
