The Samsung QN55Q60R 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV drops to $649.99 when you add it to your cart at Walmart. You'll have to do that to even see the price. This is a 2019 model from Samsung's lineup, which means it has been discontinued in favor of the 2020 TVs. Unfortunately that means deals like this will become more and more rare. The same set is going for $900 at other retailers including Best Buy.

Watch this Samsung QN55Q60R 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV Already one of Samsung's better budget TVs. Includes 4K resolutions, Quantum HDR, and a Real Game Enhancer that reduces artifacts while playing games. Fine-tunes deep blacks and bright whites. Motion rate 240 for smooth action. Smart voice control. $649.99 $900.00 $250 off See at Walmart

The CordCutters review gives this TV 4.5 stars out of 5.

The TV has a Qauntum Processor with 4K resolutions that includes HD upscaling of content. The Quantum HDR 4X technology also helps fine-tune colors for vivid images. Use the Real Game Enhancer feature if you play video games to help reduce artifacts and tearing so you can fully immerse yourself in the action. It also has a Motion Rate of 240Hz and wide viewing angles up to 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically.

The smart functions of the TV give you a lot of control. You can use Samsung's built-in smart platform to access your favorite streaming programs. It even has Samsung Bixby built in so you can control the TV with your voice. Connect to other smart home platforms, too. That includes Samsung's SmartThings platform for monitoring your home but also things like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use a voice assistant you're already familiar with.

The Q60R is also designed with aesthetics in mind. It has cable management in the back so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords. The sleek appearance goes full circle, too, so it looks good even from the back. Plus, you can activate Ambient Mode for when you aren't using the TV. Turn that blank screen into a useful part of the room with enhanced visuals or news you can view at a glance.