Follow our guide below on how to get a The Walking Dead stream and watch the new show online, no matter where you are in the world.

Eleven years after it first terrified viewers, post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead is finally coming to a close with its eleventh and final season.

Based on the hugely popular comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, the show has thrilled fans as it charts the story of a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home in a world overrun by the dead.

While the new season might signal the end of the show, the good news for fans is it's an extra long series made up of 24 episodes of nail-bitingly tense action that could potentially run until late 2022.

The final run finds Daryl and Maggie on a desperate mission with Negan to confront the mysterious Reapers while Eugene's group must assimilate to the Commonwealth in order to get help for Alexandria.

Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Cailey Fleming are all confirmed to return for this final series, but fans will be wondering if the concluding season will also signal a much-speculated return for Andrew Lincoln as the show's much-missed protagonist Rick Grimes.

Read on for full details on how to get a stream of The Walking Dead no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

The Walking Dead: Where and when?

The final season premieres in the US and Canada from Sunday August 22 via AMC+ and AMC at 9pm ET/PT.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in the US

Season 11 of The Walking Dead begins its run on TV at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, August 22 on AMC, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week.

If that's not quick enough for you, then you need to check out its sister streaming service AMC+, which is releasing new episodes a week earlier.

Cord-cutting zombie horror fans may want to check out Sling TV, as both its $35 per month Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages include AMC and can also have AMC+ added to them for $7 a month.

New users can take advantage of a deal that gives you the first month with the service for as low as $10 (down from the standard $35).

Sling TV Sling TV includes the AMC channel with both Sling Orange or Sling Blue! Plus, you can get your first month for as low as $10 right now! Start streaming at Sling

You can also get AMC+ as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers and, indeed, through its own platform where there's also a free 7-day trial available.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 in the UK

The Walking Dead season 11 will be available exclusively in the UK to Star on Disney Plus.

As well as being able to watch The Walking Dead, a Disney Plus subscription gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian , Disney's massive back catalog, plus Fox's and Pixar's as well, as well as the entire Marvel Comic Universe canon, all for just £7.99 a month.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.