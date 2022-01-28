Zenith: The Last City, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that is only playable through virtual reality headsets, is currently the top selling game on Steam one day after launch. This is despite the game's server issues at launch and the Steam's Lunar New Year sale that began at the same time on Thursday.

The VR-only MMORPG is first on the Steam top sellers chart and ranks above games such as preorders for the upcoming Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring alongside the recently released God of War and Monster Hunter Rise. It is also within the top 10 games on Steam's global top selling chart ranking below those games and titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and It Takes Two that are heavily discounted from the current sale.

Zenith is also the top selling game on the Quest Store and dethrones Beat Saber, one of the best Quest 2 games that will be getting a new block type soon. According to one source, preorders for the Quest version had surpassed expectations "significantly."

Zenith: The Last City is currently in early access and available for PlayStation VR, Quest 2, other Quest headsets, and Windows PC. Android Central editor Nick Sutrich was thoroughly impressed with his time with the game, praising the mix of colorful worlds, freedom of movement, and no monthly subscription cost.