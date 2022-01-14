Beat Saber, the virtual reality rhythm game available on Quest 2 and other VR headsets, will receive a new block type since the game left early access in 2019.

Earlier this week, the developer had posted an image to Twitter from the game showing half a block and several segments trailing it on a curve. The community guessed what the new note could be and even nicknamed it as "sliders."

What's this?



Wrong answers only 👇 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 12, 2022

The game's lead level creator confirmed soon after that the note is a new block type and not a conversion. The level creator had also said that the new block was "40+ months in the making" and will not be added into older maps, though it was considered.

The new note should bring a different challenge to Beat Saber, one of the best Quest 2 games, with a lot more longer swiping motions to break up the quick swipes of normal notes. Although, it will only be available in newer packs of songs, which leaves out the recently released Lady Gaga DLC pack. The new note will be coming to the game soon, though no exact date was announced.