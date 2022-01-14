We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Beat Saber will be adding a new block type soon

More than 40 months in the making apparently.
  • The Beat Saber developer account teased what appeared to be a new feature for its game on Twitter.
  • The game's lead level creator confirmed the image is a new block type coming to the game.
  • The new block type will not be used for already released songs or maps.

Beat Saber, the virtual reality rhythm game available on Quest 2 and other VR headsets, will receive a new block type since the game left early access in 2019.

Earlier this week, the developer had posted an image to Twitter from the game showing half a block and several segments trailing it on a curve. The community guessed what the new note could be and even nicknamed it as "sliders."

The game's lead level creator confirmed soon after that the note is a new block type and not a conversion. The level creator had also said that the new block was "40+ months in the making" and will not be added into older maps, though it was considered.

The new note should bring a different challenge to Beat Saber, one of the best Quest 2 games, with a lot more longer swiping motions to break up the quick swipes of normal notes. Although, it will only be available in newer packs of songs, which leaves out the recently released Lady Gaga DLC pack. The new note will be coming to the game soon, though no exact date was announced.

