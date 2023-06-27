Surfshark's already cheap 2-year subscription is now 83% off, plus you get 3 more months free

This week only, grab Surfshark, one of the best VPN services, for an impressive 83% off. This 27-month deal (that's right, you get 3 months added for free) is only $2.22 per month, totaling less than $60.

Surfshark comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you decide it isn't for you can walk away without any risk of being tied to it for longer. But we think you'll like this VPN. It's super fast, is a good TV streaming VPN, and is the best cheap VPN when you subscribe to its 2-year package, even without this impressive deal.

This exclusive deal is for Surfshark Starter, but you may want to upgrade to the Surfshark One privacy suite. Simply read on to find out more about what's on offer.

The best deals on all Surfshark VPN services right now

Surfshark: save 83% | $2.22 per month Browse anonymously, securely, and with no geographic barriers. It works great on Android, as well as iOS, macOS, and Windows, and you can use it on an unlimited number of devices. Get this limited-time deal before it's too late.

Surfshark One: save 81% | $83.76/24 mo Surfshark adds additional privacy tools, like a private search engine, webcam protections, and antivirus. Surfshark One also monitors your credit card and ID and will report any found breaches.

Why you need Surfshark

This VPN routes your online data through secure servers. This encrypts your information and assigns a new IP address to your device. Both of these make it hard to track your online movements or trace your browsing history back to you. Using Surfshark will get you around geo-restricted content.

This is helpful if you travel overseas on business. Several companies won't allow confidential information to be accessed by a computer that is located outside of its base country. Using a VPN lets you get to the files, documents, and apps you need to keep working no matter where in the world you are.

▶ See where Surfshark lands on our best VPN services guide

Surfshark has some of the fastest connection speeds and will unblock most tv streaming services. This lets you keep up on your favorite shows by unblocking your streaming accounts anywhere in the world.

New to VPN? No problem. Surfshark is simple to use and easy to navigate. It doesn't allow for a lot of configuration or setup. It's about as plug-and-play as you can get. And it works on multiple devices and platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It also works with game consoles, Roku and AppleTV.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Surfshark One

Surfshark in general has a really good no-log policy. This means your online history and your physical personal information isn't recorded or kept by the company. There is literally nothing about you that Surfshark can handover or share with anyone.

If you choose to use Surfshark One, you get additional privacy tools. Specifically, Surfshark One keeps an eye on your credit cards and personal information on the dark web. If it sees that it is being used illegally, or sold on the black market, it will alert you. These alerts are in real-time as they are happening and not delayed email messages.

Other privacy tools include webcam protections to ensure no person, company, or app is using it without your permission. It also comes with Surfshark's antivirus software to stop malicious downloads and scan programs and files for any hidden threats.

Surfshark One+

If you thought Surfshark One was impressive, Surfshark One+ adds even more protection with Incogni. This service removes your information from company databases. This cuts down on targeted ads and email campaigns directed toward you.

What's more, One+ will remove your information from people search sites. This makes it harder for your information to be swiped and passed along to cybercriminals in the first place.

All this impressive protection is in addition to the fast, secure, and private Surfshark VPN.