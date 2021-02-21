Unlimited data Visible Largest 5G network Metro by T-Mobile Visible uses Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G network to give subscribers great coverage at only $40 per month, no strings attached. This one and only plan comes with unlimited data, unlimited hotspot data, and unlimited calling and texting. You can even save more by signing up multiple lines with Party pay, making Visible one of the best value prepaid carriers out there. From $40 at Visible Pros Verizon 4G LTE and 5G network

Unlimited data, calling, and texting

Unlimited hotspot data

Affordable

Party pay savings Cons Hotspot speed limit (5Mbps)

480p video streaming

No add-ons Metro by T-Mobile offers four different plans, though those with unlimited data will tempt most. The best part is that no matter which plan you pick, you'll get access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network and discounts if you add more lines. There are also perks and optional add-on services that make each one of Metro's plans truly unique. From $30 at Metro by T-Mobile Pros T-Mobile 4G LTE and 5G network

Unlimited calling and texting

Several add-on services and perks

Multi-line discounts

International calling and texting Cons Data and hotspot isn't unlimited for each plan

480p video streaming

Add-ons can feel overwhelming

Looking to save some money on your next phone bill? Verizon's Visible and Metro by T-Mobile are two of the best MVNO carriers out there that will get you great coverage at a reduced cost. Both carriers offer 5G access, unlimited talk and text, and no contracts or commitments. Visible's plan comes with unlimited data at a great price, making it a great pick for anyone who consumes a lot of high-speed data and wants something simple. Metro by T-Mobile offers four plans with different data offers, perks, and available add-on services, making it a better choice for families seeking multi-line discounts or anyone who wants some wiggle room when it comes to their plan.

Visible vs. Metro by T-Mobile: At a glance

Both Visible and Metro by T-Mobile are prepaid carriers that leverage their larger networks to deliver great service at a lower price. Though Visible only has one plan while Metro offers four, each has 5G access with either Verizon's network or T-Mobile's as long as your phone is compatible. You're also guaranteed to get unlimited calling and texting, data, and 480p video streaming. Hotspot data with Visible is limited to 5Mbps, whereas with Metro you'll get 15GB of hotspot data but only with its two unlimited plans. Fortunately, you can save money with both carriers by adding additional lines. Here's a closer look at what sets each of these plans apart.

Visible Metro by T-Mobile Network Verizon T-Mobile International calling Limited Add-on service Roaming No Yes Mexico and Canada Usage No Add-on service Hotspot data Unlimited (5Mbps) 15GB with top two plans 5G access Yes (200Mbps) Yes Video stream quality 480p 480p

The main difference between Visible and Metro is what you get for each price. Visible is cheaper overall, even when you take Metro's multi-line discounts into account. With Visible you also get more hotspot data, which is limited to either 15GB or 5GB on Metro's top two unlimited plans. But with Metro you'll get roaming, which is convenient if you're out of network, as well as a bunch of add-on services to make your plan exactly what you want. You have more international options with Metro, as well as cool perks with certain plans like unlimited music streaming, Google One storage, and Amazon Prime.

Visible vs. Metro by T-Mobile: Visible's plans

Visible offers one simple plan for $40 per month, no contracts, fees, or complexities. It's a great choice for anyone who wants to use Verizon's vast 4G LTE network and have access to its 5G network (as long as your phone is compatible). The plan comes with unlimited data, calling, and texting, unlimited hotspot data, and great coverage for most people in the U.S.

Visible's monthly cost is very affordable, but it drops even lower if you sign up for more than one line with Party Pay. This means that if you add four lines to your "party," you'll actually pay $25 per month for each. It's a great deal for families, friends, roommates, or anyone looking to save a buck or two. With Visible you'll also get the bonus of unlimited hotspot data, though the speed is limited to 5Mbps. For most people that'll be just enough to work on their laptops, listen to music, and watch SD videos.

You'll also be able to call Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but no other international use or roaming is supported. Visible actually doesn't offer domestic roaming either, and it can't access Verizon's 3G towers. If you're someone who frequently drives through the countryside or can't afford to have a spotty network, then this might not be the best plan out there for you. You should check Visible's coverage map to be sure.

Visible vs. Metro by T-Mobile: Metro by T-Mobile's plans

T-Mobile's wireless carrier Metro by T-Mobile offers four plans you can choose from, all of which decrease in price as you add more lines. Its top plan costs $60 per month and goes as low as $30 per month, but whichever Metro plan you pick rest assured that you'll get access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network—the largest in the country.

Metro by T-Mobile's most expensive plan stands out with unlimited high-speed data, 15GB hotspot data, and a lot of other neat perks like 100GB of Google One cloud storage (only for Android phones), and an Amazon prime membership. With the $50 unlimited plan you'll get almost the same deal, but with fewer hotspot data (5GB) and no Prime membership. And if you want to reduce your monthly bill, you can more lines to your plan. For four lines on Metro's top plan, you'll only pay $120 a month. Here's what each plan has to offer.

Category Unlimited Unlimited 10 GB 2 GB Cost (per month) $60 for 1 line

$90 for 2 lines

$120 for 3 lines

$120 for 4 lines

$150 for 5 lines $50 for 1 line

$80 for 2 lines

$110 for 3 lines

$140 for 4 lines

$170 for 5 lines $40 for 1 line

$70 for 2 lines

$100 for 3 lines

$130 for 4 lines

$160 for 5 lines $30 per line 5G Yes Yes Yes Yes Data Unlimited high-speed data Unlimited high-speed data 10 GB 2 GB Hotspot 15GB 5GB None None Canada/Mexico Unlimited $5 each per month $5 each per month $5 each per month Not available Global Voice International call and text $10 per month $10 per month $10 per month $10 per month Extras Amazon Prime

Google One 100GB Google One 100 GB Music Unlimited None

Though no Metro plan comes with any international texting or calling you do have the option of purchasing such options as an add-on. For instance, if you have the 10GB plan or better you can purchase Mexico or Canada Unlimited for an extra $5 per month to get unlimited calls and texts as well as up to 5GB of data or roaming in each country. Or if you need international calling and texting to multiple countries there's Global Voice for an extra $10 per month, as long as you have at least a $30 base rate plan. Add-on services are particularly useful if you like having flexibility or just aren't sure what you'll need down the line.

Another cool feature that Metro has to offer is Music Unlimited with its $40 10GB plan, meaning that you'll be able to stream from popular music services like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, etc. without eating up your data. And if you're a new customer to T-Mobile, you can take advantage of promos by signing up for one line unlimited for only $40 per month, or $25 per line with four lines. Whichever plan you go with, you'll get 5G connectivity—but you should still check Metro's coverage map to make sure that your area gets decent coverage. You'll also need a compatible phone for 5G access. If you're looking to buy a new one for your Metro plan, there are a bunch of great Metro by T-Mobile phones available.

Visible vs. Metro by T-Mobile: Which one should you get?

If you're a new customer to T-Mobile you're in luck and you can actually sign up for an unlimited plan for only $40 per month, though you won't get any hotspot data, Google One, or Amazon Prime. It's still a steal, but where Metro really stands out is as a family plan. For four lines with its top unlimited plan, you'll pay $120 per month versus Visible's $100 per month with Party Pay. It's a bit more, but with Metro, you'll get extra perks like Amazon Prime and 100GB of Google One, as well as access to T-Mobile's vast 5G network and a long list of optional add-on services. If you choose one of Metro's cheaper plans and run out of data for one month, you can always purchase more as an add-on.

Though Metro by T-Mobile might have more frills, Visible is simplicity at its finest. With one single plan at an almost unbeatable price, there's not much to complain about. By signing up with Visible you'll get unlimited data, unlimited hotspot data, and 5G. It's a great plan if you spend a lot of time in a place with great Visible coverage and need lots of high-speed data at the lowest price possible, and don't want to bother with add-on services. But with Visible you won't be able to go into a store, so you'll have to rely on chat, text, or social media to get in touch with customer service.

The most data at the lowest price Visible Visible is affordable, unlimited, and a plan that's hard to beat Visible offers great coverage through Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G network. Though it doesn't have roaming and may not be ideal for travelers, it has pretty much everything else that you need: unlimited data, hotspot, texting, and calling. Oh and even better, it gets cheaper with Party pay. From $40 at Visible

Multi-line savings Metro by T-Mobile Get access to the nation's fastest-growing 5G network at a great price You can save money with Metro by adding a few lines to its top unlimited plan and still benefit from T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network, unlimited data, and cool perks like Google One storage, Amazon Prime, and 15GB of hotspot data. We only wish every plan came with unlimited data. From $30 at Metro by T-Mobile