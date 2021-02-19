No data limits Visible Better with multiple lines Cricket Wireless Everything from Visible's website to its wireless service is simple. This carrier offers one plan with unlimited data, messages, and minutes for $40 per month. With Visible, you'll get access to Verizon's network at a fraction of the cost and no strings attached. From $40 at Visible Pros Verizon LTE and 5G network

Unlimited data, calling, and texting

Unlimited hotspot usage at 5Mbps

Savings with Party Pay

Cheap monthly cost Cons No roaming

No international calling

Slow hotspot data speed

SD video stream (480p) Cricket Wireless offers flexibility with its four different plans and great coverage with its huge AT&T network. Unfortunately, its top unlimited plan with 5G connectivity and hotspot data isn't cheap, but you can get better value by adding additional lines. From $30 at Cricket Wireless Pros AT&T 4G LTE and 5G network

Service in Canada and Mexico with unlimited plans

Unlimited calling, texting, and messaging

Multi-line discounts

Roaming Cons 5G and 15GB hotspot only with top plan

Data isn't unlimited with each plan

Data-speed limits

SD video stream (480p)

Both Visible and Cricket Wireless are low-cost, pre-paid MVNO carriers that leverage their larger networks to give subscribers affordable, reliable wireless service. They've each been identified as some of the best prepaid phone plans out there today. With no stores, no annual contracts, and no scary bills, these wireless carriers are made for anyone who wants great coverage without the commitment.

Verizon's Visible is perfect for anyone who wants the satisfaction of having unlimited data, 5G access, and unlimited hotspot data. At the same time, AT&T's Cricket is better suited for families, travelers, or those who want some options when it comes to picking a plan that gives them the data they need.

Visible vs. Cricket Wireless: At a glance

Verizon's Visible and AT&T's Cricket Wireless are two MVNO carriers that give you great service at an affordable cost. Visible's advantage is that it doesn't have many limits; data is unlimited, mobile hotspot is unlimited, and the cherry on top is 5G connectivity. It's a simple plan for only $40 per month with little fuss and no long contracts or hidden fees.

Cricket Wireless, on the other hand, has a bit more flexibility and offers four distinct plans. This lets you decide which one suits you best and how much data you really think you'll need. Its top plan is $60 per month for one line and comes with many the same perks as Visible: 5G, unlimited data, mobile hotspot (but with a 15GB limit), video streaming (480p), and unlimited talk, text, and messaging. Here's a closer look at both carriers.

Visible Cricket Wireless Network Verizon AT&T International calling Limited Yes (for an extra $5 per month) Roaming No Yes Mexico and Canada Usage No Included with Cricket More and Cricket Core unlimited plans Hotspot data Unlimited (capped at 5Mbps) 15GB with Cricket More unlimited plan 5G access Yes (capped at 200Mbps) Top plan only Video stream quality 480p 480p

The main differences between the two plans are price, data, and hotspot limits, and that Cricket Wireless lets you roam and use your service in Canada and Mexico. If you're a traveler or have family abroad, then this is definitely something you might be interested in. It's also important to note that Cricket's prices drop when you add more lines, making it almost as affordable as Visible (though still more expensive).

Visible vs. Cricket Wireless: Visible's plans

Visible offers one simple plan at $40 per month with unlimited data, calling and texting, and great coverage thanks to Verizon's expansive 4G LTE and 5G network. With no contract, commitment, or extra fees, Visible is a great deal for anyone who wants a lot of data and wants to connect to Verizon's nationwide 5G network—as long as your phone is compatible.

You'll also be able to tap into unlimited hotspot data at a speed cap of 5Mbps, which should suffice for activities like SD video streaming, browsing, Spotify, and social media. Though $40 is a good deal as is, you can cut costs even further with Party Pay. By adding 4 lines to your Visible "party," each line's monthly cost (paid separately) goes down to as little as $25 per month, making this plan a great option for families, roommates, or friends.

With a Visible plan, you can call Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but that's it when it comes to international calling. And because roaming isn't supported on Visible and there's no access to Verizon's 3G towers, it's really not an ideal plan if you're someone that travels abroad frequently or goes on road trips through rural areas. Visible is a solid plan if you live in the U.S. and already have good Verizon coverage, so be sure to check out its coverage map before making any decisions.

Visible vs. Cricket Wireless: Cricket's plans

Cricket Wireless uses AT&T's huge 4G LTE and 5G network and offers four plans. The main difference between each comes down to how much data you get. If you're set on accessing AT&T's 5G network, your only option is Cricket's most expensive plan, Cricket More, which comes out to be $60 per month for one line. The price drops significantly to $33 per month if you have 4 lines, making this a great option for families. With this plan, you'll get pretty much everything you need: 5G (with a compatible device), unlimited data access at Cricket's fastest speeds, 15GB mobile hotspot, SD quality video streaming (480p), and unlimited talk, text, and messaging.

If you're hoping to save some money and only need one line, then Cricket's cheapest 2GB plan is affordable at $30/month, but it's not suited for anyone who needs a lot of high-speed data to watch movies or download files. It's the most basic plan and probably won't be good enough for most people regarding data and speed. Here's a breakdown of each Cricket plan.

Category Cricket More Cricket Core Cricket 10 GB Cricket 2 GB Data Unlimited Unlimited (with a speed limit) 10 GB 2 GB Hotspot 15GB Add-on available None None Cost (per month) $60 for 1 line

$45 for 2 lines

$37 for 3 lines

$33 for 4 lines $55 for 1 line

$40 for 2 lines

$30 for 3 lines

$25 for 4 lines $40 for 1 line

$40 for 2 lines

$40 for 3 lines

$40 for 4 lines $30 for 1 line

$30 for 2 lines

$30 for 3 lines

$30 for 4 lines Mexico and Canada Usage Included Included None None International text 37 countries 37 countries None None Max data speed No limit 8Mbps 8 Mbps (LTE)

4 Mbps (4G) 8 Mbps (LTE)

4 Mbps (4G) 5G access Nationwide 5G No No No

You should check Cricket's coverage map to make sure it will work in your area, though each Cricket plan comes with roaming. This is especially useful if you travel frequently. And if you travel abroad, there are clear advantages to both of Cricket's unlimited data plans (Cricket More and Cricket Core), including unlimited international texting to 37 countries and service in Canada and Mexico—although Canada usage must be less than 50 percent of overall usage.

If speed is important to you, you're better off with the Cricket More plan, which doesn't have any speed limits but will only slow down temporarily if the network is busy. Unfortunately, the Cricket Core plan has a data speed that's limited to 8Mbps, which can feel slower than you're used to, while the 10GB and 2GB plans also have a speed cap of 8Mbps for LTE and 4Mbps for 4G. Though the Cricket More plan shines among the others, you do have the option of customizing each plan to your liking with convenient add-on features such as extra data, international calling with country add-ons, and mobile hotspot data.

Visible vs. Cricket Wireless: Which is better for you?

There's no denying that Visible is one of the best MVNO carriers available today. With Verizon's network, unlimited data, 5G connectivity, and unlimited hotspot data, it's hard to beat such a great plan — and for only $40 a month! If you live in the U.S. and have great Verizon coverage, then there's really no reason why you shouldn't opt for Visible. The deal gets even better if you take advantage of Party Pay, which brings your cost down as low as $25 per month.

But no plan is perfect, and Cricket Wireless offers one thing that Visible doesn't: roaming, international service in Mexico and Canada, and unlimited international texting to 37 countries. I'm a frequent traveler who often goes outside of NYC. I've come to appreciate the luxury of roaming and arriving in a new place without having to immediately hunt down Starbucks' Wi-Fi.

Ultimately both carriers are great, but when it comes to saving money and unlimited data Visible is the stronger choice. It's $20 cheaper than Cricket's top plan, so you'll have to weigh whether Cricket's international edge is worth the extra cost. It isn't for most people, but it also depends on where you live, your lifestyle, and which network will give you the best coverage. Cricket's top plan is worth it if you're looking for a family plan and can sign up for at least two lines. This brings the cost down to $45 per month, or as low as $33 per month if you have 4 lines—making it easily comparable to Visible's $25 per month with Party pay.

Unlimited everything Visible A simple unlimited data plan that's almost too good to be true Visible's plan offers Verizon's 5G network perks at a much lower cost and comes with unlimited data and unlimited hotspot data. However, it doesn't allow for roaming and won't be of much use if you travel frequently. It's best for those located in an area of the U.S. with great Verizon coverage and a compatible phone. From $40 at Visible

A unique plan for everyone Cricket Wireless With 4 distinct plans, this carrier isn't shy of options when it comes to meeting your data needs Cricket has a plan for everyone, starting with its most basic 2GB data plan. Its top plan offers unlimited data, 5G connectivity, mobile hotspot data, and international use, though it might not be worth it unless you sign up for multiple lines. But no matter which plan you pick, you'll have the benefit of AT&T's wide coverage and access to roaming. From $30 at Cricket Wireless