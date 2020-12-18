Verizon is now rolling out Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Note 20. It was also the first carrier to release Android 11 for the S20, so its laudable swiftness is par for the course this year.

Android 11 and One UI 3.0 are already known quanities. Samsung phones will now have messaging bubbles, the enhanced privacy options, and the new notifications categories Pixel owners have been enjoying since September.

The company also adds its own tweaks and improvements with One UI, so users will be receiving updates to Bixby, Dex, and even mundane things like the lockscreen for an Android experience that's very Samsung. The overall UX also gets better, with Samsung adding a blur effect to notifications, redesigning its home screen widgets to look more minimal, and adding a lot more visual "pop" to every control.

Samsung also continues its work on camera improvements, and Note 20 users will find they have better auto-focus and auto-exposure capabilities with this release. Samsung says it has more powerful AI-based zoom, and the built-in Gallery app now supports automatic photo categorization. Samsung says it will update One UI 3 in early 2021 when the S21 launches, so it's likely to change in a few momths.

You can check for updates via Settings > Software update > Download and install if you have an eligible phone. If you don't see it yet, just sit tight and wait. These things often come out in stages.

Want to know when your own phone is going to get the One UI 3.0 update? You can follow along on our One UI 3.0 tracker here.