It should be no surprise by now that what you do online is often tracked, and your Google searches are no exception. However, there are ways to search privately, including whole search engines dedicated to that such as DuckDuckGo.

On Tuesday January 14, 2020, a new competitor entered the ring in the form of OneSearch from Verizon. The new privacy-focused OneSearch promises that it will provide unbiased and unfiltered results, ensuring everyone sees the same thing when searching the same term.

OneSearch will also make sure your searches stay confidential by not keeping a record of your searches, as well as by not creating a profile based on your usage or sharing search data with advertisers.

With that said, it appears the search engine will keep at least keep records of some sort.