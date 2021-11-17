Verizon has announced a new add-on feature for Verizon Wireless customers that enables making and receiving calls with an Alexa device. For $5 per month, customers can ask Alexa to call people or phone numbers as well as take incoming calls. Customers that sign up will also get three months free to try out the service. Once signed up, customers can link their number using the Alexa app.

Once signed up, you can use your Alexa device to place a call by asking Alexa to either call someone from your contacts or a specific phone number. You'll be able to use any supported Alexa-enabled device such as the Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Show.

Hands-free calling from home makes it easier to stay connected even when you're far from your phone or even if it's off. The other party doesn't need to do anything either as your call will still come from your Verizon number on caller ID.

Emergency calls are also fully supported with the ability to ask Alexa to call 911 or to call one of your emergency contacts. You will put in your location information when you set Number Share - Home for emergency services. This is a great feature if there's an emergency at home and you can't make it to your phone.

With Alexa routines, you can stop calls coming to your Alexa device when you're away from home. If you have an Android phone purchased from Verizon, you'll even be able to transfer an Alexa call to your phone without interruption.

If you're ready to sign up, you'll need a great Alexa-enabled smart speaker and a Verizon phone number to get started.