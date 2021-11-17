What you need to know
- Verizon Wireless customers can use Alexa devices to make calls from their Verizon number.
- Customers that sign up for Verizon Number Share - Home can get three months of free service.
- The service costs $5 per month and is an add-on to an existing Verizon Wireless plan.
Verizon has announced a new add-on feature for Verizon Wireless customers that enables making and receiving calls with an Alexa device. For $5 per month, customers can ask Alexa to call people or phone numbers as well as take incoming calls. Customers that sign up will also get three months free to try out the service. Once signed up, customers can link their number using the Alexa app.
Once signed up, you can use your Alexa device to place a call by asking Alexa to either call someone from your contacts or a specific phone number. You'll be able to use any supported Alexa-enabled device such as the Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Show.
Hands-free calling from home makes it easier to stay connected even when you're far from your phone or even if it's off. The other party doesn't need to do anything either as your call will still come from your Verizon number on caller ID.
Emergency calls are also fully supported with the ability to ask Alexa to call 911 or to call one of your emergency contacts. You will put in your location information when you set Number Share - Home for emergency services. This is a great feature if there's an emergency at home and you can't make it to your phone.
With Alexa routines, you can stop calls coming to your Alexa device when you're away from home. If you have an Android phone purchased from Verizon, you'll even be able to transfer an Alexa call to your phone without interruption.
If you're ready to sign up, you'll need a great Alexa-enabled smart speaker and a Verizon phone number to get started.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How Motorola became number 3 against all odds
Motorola has officially become the number 3 smartphone manufacturer in the U.S., but it didn't achieve those results in any sort of expected way.
New Gmail Material You widget lets you do a lot more from your home screen
Google is updating Gmail with a powerful new widget that allows users to jump into more actions directly from the home screen.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: Still a true flagship killer
Samsung is on a crusade to dominate every pricing tier with a well-rounded device that makes the appropriate sacrifices while maintaining the company's standards for quality and performance. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE still fills the bill, at least until the S21 FE arrives. Here's more on what you can expect in our review!
These are the best smart plugs that work with Google Home and Alexa
Save on your energy costs with the best smart plugs for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.