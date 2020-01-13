If you were hoping for Verizon's 5G Home service to make its way to your area soon, you could be waiting longer than you expected. The news comes after a top executive at Verizon recently spoke with Light Reading and revealed the 5G Home service won't be expanding until the second half of 2020.

While that's a bummer for customers, the reason stems from Verizon waiting for new and improved equipment to be released later this year. So, even though you'll be waiting longer, at least the service should be better as a consolation.

Don't get your hopes up too high, though, as this is not the first time Verizon has delayed the rollout of its 5G Home service. Previously, it announced in January 2019 that expansion was delayed until the second half of that year. The reason for this delay, you guessed it, Verizon was waiting on new equipment.