What you need to know
- Some users are complaining about Samsung's use of Exynos processors in its phones.
- Calling these products "inferior," the petition asks Samsung to abandon the lineup and use only Qualcomm's SoCs in its phones.
- In just a day, nearly 2,300 people have already signed up.
While Samsung may be proud of its capability to manufacture its SoCs in-house, its customers clearly aren't satisfied with the product, especially considering the company's decision to ship its flagships with different processors in different markets.
The South Korean giant generally uses its home-made Exynos processors for phones sold in Asia and Europe, while the U.S. market gets Snapdragon-powered phones. The difference in performance between the two variants can often be significant, and a new petition on Change.org is asking Samsung to stop selling its customers these "inferior" products.
It reads:
These parts are inferior, and there are numerous comparisons online. The Exynos phones are slower, have worse battery life, worse camera sensors and processing, get hotter and throttle faster, etc.
According to some tests, the Exynos 990, for example, achieves a performance to power ratio of 13.0/W (via Notebookcheck). In comparison, not only does the Snapdragon 865 trounce its performance with a 19.6/W in the same tests, but more importantly, even last year's Snapdragon 855 is capable of doing better with a 15.0/W to its name.
The petition further laments the fact that Samsung sells Exynos phones at the same cost as those with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor — and, in the case of Europe, often at even higher prices.
Samsung's camera choices aren't spared, either. "They also use Samsung made camera sensors, instead of the Sony ones in the US version," it reads, again highlighting the dichotomous way in which Samsung sells the same phone in different parts of the world.
Started just a day ago, the petition has already received nearly 2,300 signatures, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.
