The Ecobee4 smart thermostat with a room sensor is on sale for $149.99 in used condition at Woot. This limited-time sale will most likely sell out before the time expires, especially since new versions sell for as much as $220 at retailers like Home Depot. The "used" condition just means it will have some cosmetic imperfections, but it should still function perfectly like a new device. Plus, Woot covers it with a 90-day warranty in case it doesn't work out. It's a safe buy and great savings.

Woot does have a mandatory shipping fee that can add to the cost, but you can use your Amazon Prime membership to get around that.

This thermostat is easy to install and even easier to use. The included room sensor helps keep an even temperature throughout your whole house. You can add more room sensors if you need to. That's especially helpful if you live somewhere like a townhome where the temperature can change dramatically based on what floor you're on.

It integrates with a bunch of HVAC devices to get the atmosphere just right and it intelligently adjusts the temperature when you're not home, so you aren't wasting money heating or cooling an empty house. You'll save money on your annual heating and cooling bills, meaning the thermostat will end up paying for itself in two years or less. Be sure to grab one now, before you miss out on the savings.

The thermostat also features Alexa voice control built right in, so a few spoken words can adjust the temperature of your home. That functionality offers you a slew of Alexa skills, like music playback, weather forecasts, and drop-in calling. You can control it via the free app for iOS and Android, too. Installation takes 45 minutes or less, and the thermostat also plays nicely with Google Assistant, HomeKit, SmartThings, IFTTT, and more.

Depending on where you live, you may qualify for some additional rebates, making this an even smarter investment.