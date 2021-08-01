Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final no matter where you are in the world with our USA vs Mexico guide below.

Favoutrites and reigning champs Mexico go head-to-head with hosts USA as this year's Concacaf Gold Cup reaches its grand finale.

Gregg Berhalter's USA side have conceded just the one goal on their route to the final.

The Stars and Stripes nevertheless left it late to book their place in today's showpiece, after they were taken to the wire in their semi-final against the tournament's guest side Qatar, with Gyasi Zardes 86th minute strike proving decisive.

Mexico were also made to fight for their spot in tonight's clash, with Hector Herrera's slick finish in the ninth minute of added time broke Canada's hearts as El Tri went through with a 2-1 win.

Key to Mexico's hopes will be the midfield triumvirate of Jonathan dos Santos, Edson Alvarez, and Hector Herrera who have increasingly impressed as the tournament has unfolded.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a USA vs Mexico live stream and watch the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final: Where and when?

The Gold Cup final takes place on Sunday, August 1 at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA.

Kick-off is at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT / 1.30am BST / 10.30am AEST.

Watch the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.