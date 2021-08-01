Favoutrites and reigning champs Mexico go head-to-head with hosts USA as this year's Concacaf Gold Cup reaches its grand finale.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final no matter where you are in the world with our USA vs Mexico guide below.
Gregg Berhalter's USA side have conceded just the one goal on their route to the final.
The Stars and Stripes nevertheless left it late to book their place in today's showpiece, after they were taken to the wire in their semi-final against the tournament's guest side Qatar, with Gyasi Zardes 86th minute strike proving decisive.
Mexico were also made to fight for their spot in tonight's clash, with Hector Herrera's slick finish in the ninth minute of added time broke Canada's hearts as El Tri went through with a 2-1 win.
Key to Mexico's hopes will be the midfield triumvirate of Jonathan dos Santos, Edson Alvarez, and Hector Herrera who have increasingly impressed as the tournament has unfolded.
Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a USA vs Mexico live stream and watch the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.
Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final: Where and when?
The Gold Cup final takes place on Sunday, August 1 at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA.
Kick-off is at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT / 1.30am BST / 10.30am AEST.
Watch the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch USA vs Mexico online in the US
Fox Sports has exclusive English language broadcast rights to the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 final in the US.
If you're a subscriber to the network as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via its streaming platform.
If you're not a cable TV customer, then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including Fox Sports. Better still, if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service costs $65 a month for 120 channels.
Kick-off is at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT.
How to watch USA vs Mexico live in the UK for FREE
Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from the Gold Cup final via pay TV channel Premier Sports 1.
The channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.
Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV.
Kick-off for the Gold Cup final in the UK is at 1.30am BST in the early hours of Monday morning.
Live stream the Gold Cup final live in Australia
Footy mad Aussies can watch USA vs Mexico live via Sports Flick. Sports Flick's coverage is available to stream via mobile and tablet with the network's app, with a subscription costing $14.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, which will also give you access to coverage of the Women's Champions League, Chinese Super League, K League, Austrian Bundesliga, and UAE Arabian Gulf League.
The game kicks off Down Under at 10.30am AEST on Sunday morning.
How to watch USA vs Mexico live in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch the Gold Cup final via streaming service OneSoccer.
Available via a wide range of devices, including, Roku, Apple TV, smartphones and Chromecast, a subscription will set you back $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, and will give you access to coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.