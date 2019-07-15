If you're in the market for a new microphone or looking to get your very first one, you won't want to pass up on this deal. HyperX is offering its QuadCast USB microphone for just $100 on Amazon Prime Day, down from its usual price of $140. It's got just about everything an aspiring or veteran streamer will need, and the quality is second to none.

Sporting a tap-to-mute indicator, internal pop filter, four polar patterns, and an anti-vibration shock mount, this microphone isn't anything to sneeze at. This isn't a deal you should pass up.

I reviewed the HyperX QuadCast a few months ago and instantly fell in love. For the company's first attempt at a gaming microphone it did a hell of a job. It can easily compete with some of the best in the business like the Blue Yeti or any of Razer's, which are undoubtedly more common among game streamers on Twitch and YouTube.

I've never regretted switching to the HyperX QuadCast and I know I won't be going back to a headset microphone anytime soon. Though I generally only stick with one polar pattern, there are four (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, andbidirectional) you can choose from depending on what you're recording and which sounds you want to pick up. Its tap-to-mute sensor at the top is easy to use and it utilizes an LED indicator so you'll always know when it's on or off. It even has a built-in pop filter so you don't need to go out and buy a separate one. For anyone prone to rage quitting and hitting their desks, it also packs an elastic rope anti-shock vibration mount.

My only complaints when I reviewed it? It tended to be a bit pricier than its competition, which now clearly doesn't matter seeing as it's on sale. Red might not also be your style, but it's an aesthetic concession you'll need to make.

