Right now you can get the Ring Alarm's 14-piece home security kit on sale for $199.99 from the Ring website. That's $130 off what it's going for at Amazon. It's such a low price it's actually $50 better than the 8-piece kit and even the same price as the 5-piece kit is going for currently. That's a whole lot of extras essentially for free, which means you can cover a whole lot more of your home and feel better about it.

The 5-piece kit actually dropped as low as $150 during Prime Day, but this is still better value than that given that two contact sensors go for around $40 and you're getting seven extra sensors with this.

Keep an eye out Ring Alarm 2nd-generation 14-piece kit Includes the Ring Base Station, two keypads, eight contact sensors for doors and windows, two motion detectors, and a range extender. Can cover approx. 2,000 square feet or the equivalent of a 3-bedroom home. Control from the Ring app or with Alexa. $199.99 $330.00 $130 off See at Ring

The 14-piece kit comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender. That's a whole lot of sensors that can all be programmed to communicate with your smartphone and your smart home. The do-it-yourself system doesn't require any professional installation either, although you can pay for professional monitoring if you want it.

The setup is easy, too. Just plug in the base station and connect it to your Wi-Fi. Then place the sensors where you want them. Once installed, you can connect the Ring Alarm to your smartphone and control it all from the free Ring App. This lets you monitor your home from anywhere, even when you're away. If you pair the system with your Amazon Alexa smart home, you can arm or disarm the alarm with your voice. You'll also get smart alerts like when your sensors detect unwanted motion.

The extra keypad and sheer amount of sensors makes this a great fit for two to four bedroom homes. You'll be able to cover every entrance if you want, and if you can't you can always buy extra sensors.