The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is in used condition and going for a crazy low price of $69.99 on Amazon today only. This is a sale from Woot, Amazon's deal website, and in the couple of times we've seen this in the past it was usually only available through Woot itself. Now you can get it right on Amazon. The deal is a huge discount considering a brand new Ring 2 goes for $139, and even refurbished units are going for that much. Remember this is part of Amazon's daily deals so the price won't last forever, and sometimes products from Woot sell out before the day ends. Act fast if you're interested.

Today only Ring Video Doorbell 2 in sued condition This is fully functional unit tested by Amazon that may have cosmetic imperfections. It is sold by Woot and the price is available for only one day. Record video in 1080p resolution. Use your phone, tablet, or Echo device to see, hear, and speak. $69.99 $100.00 $30 off See at Amazon

The Video Doorbell 2 lets you use your mobile device or computer (or Amazon Echo device) to see, hear, and speak to anyone visiting your home. You can use the free companion app or connect the video doorbell to your smart home. It works with Amazon's Alexa so you can open up video with your voice. Just say "Alexa, talk to the front door" and you won't even have to standup to deal with your visitors. Plus, since you can do this from anywhere in the world you can pretend you're out of the house when that annoying neighbor comes knocking. That's a life changer right there.

The camera on the doorbell uses motion detection, infrared night vision, and records in 1080p HD video. There's a rechargeable battery so you can install it anywhere. That's beneficial if you don't have a standard doorbell where you plan to put this device. You do still have the ability to hardwire it, which you'll probably end up wanting to do so you don't have to worry about the battery. Nothing worse than a doorbell that doesn't bell because you need to recharge it.