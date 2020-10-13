Enough about Prime Day already. Best Buy is having its own early Black Friday sale this week with deals you don't want to miss, one of which can score you the Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (2-pack) on sale for $179.99. This set normally sells for $230 and is only on sale through tomorrow night.
Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless protocol, and if you have a router that's not using it, you should. You might pay a little more but the jump in wireless speeds is well worth it. We even include Netgear's router in our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers because of its ability to connect a large number of devices without ever slowing down.
The Nighthawk 2-pack is large enough and powerful enough to cover a medium-to-large size home with wireless internet. It can blanket up to 3,000 square feet in beautiful speedy Wi-Fi. The AX1800 speeds include dual-band Wi-Fi speeds at up to 1.8 Gbps. Plus, it has six simultaneous streams for a larger capacity and the capabilitity to support up to 25 devices on one Wi-Fi network.
The back of the router includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports so you can hardwire computers, gaming consoles, and more. The router is also loaded with a ton of advanced features including Beamforming+ and OFDMA. All of these are designed to keep all your Wi-Fi devices connected, provide the best bandwidth, and help the router navigate between them with little effort. You can also connect the router to your smart home ecosystem and control it with Amazon Alexa.
Use the USB 3.0 port to share a storage device or create a personal cloud you can access from anywhere. The encryptions include WPA2 and WPA3 wireless security protocols. You can also create guest Wi-Fi access for visitors, and Alexa can actually help with that, too.
