What you need to know U.S. national security advisor John Bolton is lobbying the UK to ban Huawei from its telecom infrastructure.

The U.S. has long excluded Huawei from its networking infrastructure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen as more supportive of Trump's policies, and Huawei could be used in trade negotiations between the two countries once Brexit is completed.

According to the U.S. national security advisor John Bolton, the UK might be rethinking its stance on banning Huawei from its telecom infrastructure. The news comes after Bolton's recent trip to the UK where he was visiting for trade purposes. When speaking to the Financial Times, Bolton was quoted saying, "They were very concerned about not having any compromise in security of telecommunications in the 5G space." He also stated:

What they said was 'we would like to review this and be very sure about our decision and we too are concerned about the security of our 5G telecommunications network.'

Huawei and the U.S. have long been at odds with each other, far before the ban that was placed on Huawei earlier this year. Even though the U.S. has never provided any evidence, Huawei has often been the target of spying allegations. In turn, that has prevented the Chinese tech giant from having any involvement in the telecom infrastructure in the U.S. It has also lead to lobbying efforts from Washington, urging its allies to also exclude Huawei from its broadband networks for the sake of national and international security.