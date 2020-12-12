The UFC is holding its final numbered event of the year tonight and we have all the details on how you can watch Deiveson Figueiredo defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno. After defeating Alex Perez in round 1 by submission at UFC 255 just 21 days ago, Deiveson "Deus Da Guerra" Figueiredo will return to the octagon to take on Brandon "The Assassin Baby" Moreno in another flyweight title bout. In fact, tonight's fight will be the quickest turnaround in UFC championship history as Figueiredo verbally agreed to defend his belt against Moreno less than two hours after defeating Perez.

While the stakes are high for Figueiredo, they're also high for Moreno as a win tonight would make him the first Mexican UFC champion. Moreno is going into tonight's fight with a three fight win streak after defeating Brandon Royval by knockout in round 1 at UFC 255, Jussier Formiga by decision in round 3 back in March and Kai Kara-France by knockout in round 3 in December of last year. UFC 256's co-main event will see the highly anticipated return of Tony Ferguson after his loss to Justin Gaethje that ended a 12 fight win streak back in May. Ferguson will take on Charles Oliveira, who is on a seven win fight streak, in a lightweight bout. Elsewhere on the card, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will meet in the octagon for a women's strawweight bout, Kevin Holland will face off against Jacare Souza in a middleweight bout and Junior Dos Santos will go up against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight bout. Whether you're rooting for Figueiredo, Moreno or just want to see the UFC's last pay-per-view event of the year, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 256 from anywhere in the world. UFC 256 - When and where? UFC 256 will be held at the promotion's UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 12. The Early Prelims will kick off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. How to watch UFC 256 from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 256 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch Figueiredo vs Moreno live. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

