The UFC is holding its final numbered event of the year tonight and we have all the details on how you can watch Deiveson Figueiredo defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno.
After defeating Alex Perez in round 1 by submission at UFC 255 just 21 days ago, Deiveson "Deus Da Guerra" Figueiredo will return to the octagon to take on Brandon "The Assassin Baby" Moreno in another flyweight title bout. In fact, tonight's fight will be the quickest turnaround in UFC championship history as Figueiredo verbally agreed to defend his belt against Moreno less than two hours after defeating Perez.
While the stakes are high for Figueiredo, they're also high for Moreno as a win tonight would make him the first Mexican UFC champion. Moreno is going into tonight's fight with a three fight win streak after defeating Brandon Royval by knockout in round 1 at UFC 255, Jussier Formiga by decision in round 3 back in March and Kai Kara-France by knockout in round 3 in December of last year.
UFC 256's co-main event will see the highly anticipated return of Tony Ferguson after his loss to Justin Gaethje that ended a 12 fight win streak back in May. Ferguson will take on Charles Oliveira, who is on a seven win fight streak, in a lightweight bout.
Elsewhere on the card, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will meet in the octagon for a women's strawweight bout, Kevin Holland will face off against Jacare Souza in a middleweight bout and Junior Dos Santos will go up against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight bout.
Whether you're rooting for Figueiredo, Moreno or just want to see the UFC's last pay-per-view event of the year, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 256 from anywhere in the world.
UFC 256 - When and where?
UFC 256 will be held at the promotion's UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 12. The Early Prelims will kick off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How to watch UFC 256 from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 256 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch Figueiredo vs Moreno live.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch UFC 256 in the U.S.
Since the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to to watch the UFC 256 PPV in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 256 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $84.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own.
How to watch ESPN+ on your PC, TV & more
MMA fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Early Prelims at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT as well as the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. However, you will need to purchase the PPV and have an ESPN+ subscription to watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Don't want to sign up for cable just to watch the Early Prelims and Prelims on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you can watch all the action before the Main Card online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream UFC 256 in Canada
Unlike in the US, Canadian UFC fans have plenty of options to watch this Saturday's UFC 256 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.
The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on either UFC Fight Pass or TSN.
If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.
How to watch UFC 256 in the UK
Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 256 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at 3am GMT early Sunday morning on BT Sport 1. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 256's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 256 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25.
The Early Prelims will begin at 1am GMT and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass or BT Sport 1 while the Prelims will only be shown on UFC Fight Pass at 12:30am GMT.
Watch UFC 256 in Australia
Australian UFC fans also have several options to watch UFC 256's Main Card as it will be shown on Main Event, Fetch TV and on UFC Fight Pass at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, December 13.
The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 11:30am AEDT and the Prelims at 12pm AEDT. Cable subscribers will also be able to watch the Prelims on ESPN in Australia.
UFC 256 - The main card in full
Flyweight Title Bout
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
Lightweight Bout
- Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira
Women's Strawweight Bout
- Mackenzie Dern vs Virna Jandiroba
Middleweight Bout
- Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza
Heavyweight Bout
- Junior Dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane
